Brooklyn Chop House Dumplings are now Available Nationwide

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooklyn Chop House & Brooklyn Chop House Grocer, the Black-Owned restaurant group renowned for its innovative fusion of classic Asian cuisine with New York flair team made up of Robert "Don Pooh" Cummins, Dave Thomas, Charles Suitt, and Stratis Morfogen are thrilled to announce the expansion of their famous dumplings in partnership with legendary artist, actress, author and entrepreneur, Patti LaBelle, and Patti LaBelle Foods into over 1,000 Walmart stores exclusively across the United States. Ms. LaBelle brought this deal to Walmart through her company, ZPAC, which focuses on placing minority companies into big box stores. This exciting development marks a significant milestone for the iconic eatery, bringing its delectable dumplings to a broader audience of food enthusiasts.

Brooklyn Chop House and BCH Grocer are known for their commitment to quality and flavor and have garnered a loyal following for their bold and inventive culinary creations. Introducing BCH Grocer and their signature dumplings in Walmart stores nationwide is a testament to the brand's dedication to sharing its culinary expertise with a broader demographic.

Brooklyn Chop House Grocer Partners expressed their enthusiasm for the collaboration: "We're thrilled to partner with the legendary Patti LaBelle to bring the flavors of Brooklyn Chop House and BCH Grocer dumplings to homes across the nation through Walmart stores. These dumplings are a testament to our commitment to excellence in the culinary world. We have already sold out in some locations. We are overwhelmed with the response from so many friends, loyal customers, and those who have always wanted to experience Brooklyn Chop House menu items but have yet to be able to get to our NYC locations; what a feeling, what an unpredicted response! Says BCH Grocer Partners.

A Culinary Collaboration Like No Other

BCH Grocer Frozen Dumplings represent a fusion of flavors and cultures that are genuinely unique and crafted with the same dedication to quality and innovation, making Brooklyn Chop House a celebrated dining destination. These dumplings offer a compelling blend of tastes that captivate our consumers' palates—resulting in a delectable range of frozen dumplings that are currently shipping to over 1,000 Walmart locations across the United States. Those who have not had the opportunity to dine at Brooklyn Chop House NYC locations can now experience one of the most sought-after menu items. This exciting venture brings together the culinary expertise of BCH partner's passion for innovative food, resulting in a delectable range of frozen dumplings.

Patti LaBelle, a GRAMMY-winning artist known for her timeless music, dynamic performances, and love of cooking, is equally excited about this partnership: "Delicious food and cooking are two of my passions, so I'm delighted to be collaborating with Brooklyn Chop House Grocer Partners and Walmart on these incredible dumplings. They're not just a delicious treat but a culinary experience everyone can enjoy."

Available Now in Walmart Stores Nationwide

The nationwide availability of BCH Grocer dumplings is a testament to Walmart's dedication to offering customers diverse, innovative food options. By collaborating with established culinary brands like BCH Grocer and Patti LaBelle, Walmart continues to serve as a one-stop destination for ingenious food selections.

A Delicious Assortment

BCH Grocer Frozen Dumplings will offer an array of flavors inspired by the restaurant's diverse menu, ensuring there's something for every palate. It features an array of mouthwatering options: classic pork, mac and cheese, Korean BBQ-inspired beef cheese and bacon, and chocolate cake dumplings. This collection promises to transport your taste buds to the heart of New York City's culinary scene. BCH Grocer dumplings are crafted with the finest ingredients, ensuring an unforgettable taste experience. Each dumpling is meticulously prepared to balance flavors and textures perfectly, reflecting the brand's unwavering commitment to culinary excellence.

For additional information about Brooklyn Chop House Frozen Dumplings, including product availability and locations, go to BCHGrocer .

About Brooklyn Chop House

Brooklyn Chop House was founded by Robert "Don Pooh' Cummins and David Thomas. Their Chief Development Officer is Stratis Morfogen. Brooklyn Chop House is a celebrated culinary establishment that blends Asian fusion, classic chophouse dishes, and hip-hop culture's vibrant spirit under one roof. Renowned for its innovative creations and commitment to quality, Brooklyn Chop House has become a cherished destination for food enthusiasts seeking a unique and unforgettable dining experience.

About BCH Grocer

It was established in 2019 by partners Robert "Don Pooh" Cummins, Dave Thomas, Charles Suitt, and Stratis Morfogen. BCH Grocer is dedicated to bringing Brooklyn Chop House dumplings to homes across America via over 1,000 Walmart locations. With an unwavering commitment to quality, authenticity, and innovation, we take pride in offering a selection of handcrafted dumplings that cater to every palate. Each dumpling is a fusion of tradition and innovation, delivering a burst of flavors that are sure to tantalize taste buds.

About ZPAC

ZPAC Consulting is an LLC created for the purpose of helping minority brands get into big box stores. The company is owned by Zuri Edwards, Patti LaBelle, Alex Thompson, and Charles Suitt.

