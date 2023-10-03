Board-certified Dermatologist Dr. Blair Rose Announces the Launch of Skincare Junkie

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Board certified and award-winning dermatologist Dr. Blair Rose is excited to share the launch of Skincare Junkie , a skincare line that utilizes powerful and clinically proven ingredients in just the right combinations and concentrations to solve common skin problems. The fragrance-free, hypoallergenic, pregnancy-safe, cruelty-free and vegan formulas are developed by Dr. Blair Rose – so you can feed your skincare obsession without the confusion that comes with navigating a million unproven beauty products.

Dr. Rose created Skincare Junkie out of necessity when she noticed countless patients developing breakouts and skin irritation from popular skincare products. "I needed to create a line of non-toxic, hypoallergenic skincare that I would feel confident suggesting to my patients and that they would enjoy using" says Dr. Rose.

Skincare Junkie products are also paraben-, phthalate-, sulfate-, and SLS-free. The launch consists of three foundational products; a daily Gentle Jelly Facial Cleanser ($34) , an oil-free Megadose Super Antioxidant Face Moisturizer ($68) , and Pore Therapy Daily Toner Pads ($38) . The Gently Jelly Facial Cleanser is pH-balanced and rich in ceramides to reduce irritation and support the skin barrier. Cucumber soothes redness and niacinamide brightens dullness to achieve smoother, more radiant skin. The Megadose Super Antioxidant Face Moisturizer is the first non-comedogenic non-toxic moisturizer full of powerhouse bioavailable antioxidants to prevent oxidative damage and boost collagen production. Nourishing centella asiatica soothes and calms while hyaluronic acid in a unique blend of seven molecular weights deeply hydrates and plumps. The Pore Therapy Daily Toner Pads are soaked in a proprietary blend of salicylic acid, antioxidant-rich fruit enzymes and PHA to gently exfoliate pore-clogging dead skin cells, prevent breakouts, remove dullness and improve texture. Aloe soothes and calms to support the delicate skin barrier, while hyaluronic acids hydrate. The brand plans to launch a Discoloration Fade Wand later this year, as well as several other launches in 2024.

Blair Murphy Rose, MD, FAAD, is an award-winning board-certified dermatologist seeing patients in NYC and a clinical instructor of dermatology at the Weill Cornell Medical Center. She is an accomplished cosmetic, medical and surgical dermatologist specializing in leading-edge facial rejuvenation techniques including injectable fillers and botulinum toxin injections, advanced laser procedures, non-invasive body contouring, PRP skin and hair rejuvenation, and removing lumps and bumps with precision. She is an expert in treatment and detection of medical conditions including skin cancer, acne, rosacea, eczema, and psoriasis.

A graduate of the University of California Irvine School of Medicine in 2014, Dr. Rose completed her surgical internship at the New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center followed by residency in dermatology at Montefiore Medical Center at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

Dr. Rose has been published in peer-reviewed journals including the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, Dermatology Surgery, and Pediatric Dermatology and has been featured in numerous publications including Vogue, Elle, Allure, Cosmopolitan, Self, Women's Health, Today and Business Insider.

Skincare Junkie is available today with prices ranging from $34 - $68 on www.skincarejunkie.com and is also available through ShareASale with the Merchant ID 146211.

