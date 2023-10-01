Advancing Cancer Treatment: Leo Cancer Care and THERYQ Collaborate on Innovative FLASHDEEP Patient Positioning

PEYNIER, France, Oct. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The collaboration between Leo Cancer Care and THERYQ brings together the extensive expertise of both organizations to create an integrated solution that promises to revolutionize the treatment of deep-seated tumors. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and precision engineering, this collaboration seeks to provide radiation oncologists and patients with a new level of confidence and accuracy in cancer treatment.

THERYQ | Leo Cancer Care (PRNewswire)

FLASH radiotherapy is an advanced form of radiation therapy that delivers extremely high doses of radiation in a fraction of a second, reducing treatment time and damage to surrounding healthy tissues. This technique has shown promise in targeting cancer cells more effectively while minimizing side effects, making it a potential breakthrough in cancer treatment.

Developed in collaboration with CHUV (Lausanne University Hospital, Switzerland) and based on CERN technology (European Laboratory of Particle Physics), FLASHDEEP represents a major leap forward in cancer radiotherapy, offering ultra-fast treatment delivery with minimal damage to surrounding healthy tissues. By addressing the challenge of patient positioning in the treatment of deep tumors, this collaboration aims to further enhance the therapeutic benefits of VHEE (Very High-Energy Electron) FLASH radiotherapy. Leo Cancer Care's novel upright patient positioning solution will be integrated into the first unit installed at CHUV.

Key collaboration highlights:

- Improved Patient Comfort: Innovative upright patient positioning minimizes discomfort during cancer therapy, enhancing patient experience.

- Enhanced Treatment Precision: Leo Cancer Care and THERYQ's tech integration enables precise targeting of deep-seated tumors, minimizing harm to healthy tissues.

- Faster Treatment: FLASHDEEP's ultra-fast delivery is optimized for shorter setup times and improved treatment efficiency.

- Improved Clinical Outcomes: Through this collaboration, challenging cancer diagnoses may see enhanced patient outcomes by addressing the complexities of deep tumor treatment.

Both Leo Cancer Care and THERYQ are committed to pushing the boundaries of cancer care, and this collaboration marks a significant milestone in their joint mission to transform the landscape of radiation therapy. The teams at both companies are excited to embark on this journey together and look forward to sharing more details about the project's progress in the coming months.

Stephen Towe, CEO and co-founder of Leo Cancer Care, adds "FLASH has been one of the most exciting research areas within radiation therapy for a number of years now, so we are very excited to be partnering with THERYQ, helping them to bring FLASH radiotherapy into mainstream clinical practice."

"Together, we are pioneering the future of cancer treatment, where precision meets speed, and patients receive the best care possible. This collaboration reaffirms our commitment to advancing FLASH radiation therapy systems, bringing hope and healing to those in need.", says Ludovic Le Meunier, CEO of THERYQ.

About THERYQ

THERYQ is an innovative medical device company specializing in the design, manufacture, and commercialization of FLASH radiotherapy systems.

THERYQ aims to expand the use of radiotherapy in oncology and unlock new treatments for patients with cancer. We want to improve patient care and have a positive impact on patients' lives, expectancies, and quality of life by providing efficient, precise, ultra-short radiation treatments.

About Leo Cancer Care

Leo Cancer Care aims to challenge the norms in Radiation Therapy to deliver improved patient care and patient experience. Built on a team with extensive scientific and research experience, our innovative products are based on the clinical benefits of upright patient positioning. Combining this with a shift from machine rotation to patient rotation, Leo Cancer Care is set to change the face of radiation therapy for good.

Media Contact

THERYQ: Fatine Slaoui – fslaoui@theryq.com +33 4 42 53 13 13

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2236091/THERYQ.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2236090/THERYQ_AforHEALTH_Logo.jpg

THERYQ, innovative medical device company specializing in FLASH radiotherapy systems (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE THERYQ; Leo Cancer Care