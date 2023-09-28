PROMPT AI RAISES $5 MILLION IN SEED FUNDING TO REVOLUTIONIZE COMPUTER VISION

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prompt AI, a startup harnessing the power of large language models to democratize access to computer vision, raised $5 million in seed funding, led by prominent investors AIX Ventures and Abstract Ventures. The funding round also saw participation from several renowned angel investors.

Prompt AI is increasing access to computer vision technology by empowering individuals and organizations to harness the potential of large language models. Until now, visual AI has been dominated by researchers at elite universities and large corporations, limiting its accessibility to the general public. Prompt AI seeks to put an end to this disparity and open up the world of visual AI to anyone with a camera and a question to answer.

"People are not getting the most out of their photos and videos. We want to bring AI tools out of the university and into the hands of the public. Our vision is to unlock the potential of computer vision for everyone, and this funding will be instrumental in achieving that goal," said Tete Xiao, CEO and Co-Founder of Prompt AI. "Prompt coaxes out deeper meaning from your visual data, helping you get deep, immediate info from the world around you. Prompt will be your new photo whisperer."

Prompt AI's platform can empower a broad range of users to gain actionable knowledge from the vast mountains of images and videos they encounter daily. Individuals with home security cameras can easily build a personalized system to receive real-time alerts, such as wildlife appearances, package deliveries or guest arrivals. The platform enables users to ask questions about these occurrences, transforming visual data into valuable insights.

For enterprises and governmental organizations with vast amounts of satellite images, Prompt AI's platform allows them to create a searchable database. Natural language queries, such as "What homes were affected by the flood?" or "How many ships are located near the West coast of the United States?" can now be answered swiftly and accurately.

Among the company's co-founders are Xiao and Trevor Darrell, who holds the position of President. Xiao holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science from UC Berkeley. His extensive research background spans computer vision, robotics and machine learning, including notable work on the Segment Anything Model in collaboration with Facebook AI Research (FAIR).

Darrell serves on the faculty of the Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences Department at UC Berkeley. As the founder and co-leader of Berkeley Artificial Intelligence Research (BAIR) lab, he has contributed significantly to advancing the frontiers of computer vision and is a pioneer in the field of AI research. He has also played an integral role in various AI initiatives in collaboration with industry giants like Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon. Darrell also played a critical role in the development of the Caffe deep learning library at UC Berkeley, one of the world's first deep-learning frameworks.

"Prompt AI's platform will empower individuals and organizations to leverage their photos in new ways that they have never considered. By 2030, it's expected that more than two trillion images will be taken each year. New tools are needed to help make sense of all this data." AIX Ventures Investment Partner Pieter Abbeel said. "An AI revolution is coming for visual data like the one that just occurred for language, and Prompt AI is going to be a key player."

Prompt AI is a pioneering AI startup that aims to democratize access to computer vision technology. Its platform allows users to turn visual data into a searchable database, empowering them to prototype visual AI solutions and share their workflows with the wider community. The company's mission is to revolutionize the perception of visual data, enabling individuals and organizations to transform it into actionable knowledge. Learn more at promptai.co.

