KANE ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF NET100

TRENTON, N.J., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kane Infrastructure Services Holdings, LLC ("Kane"), an Aterian Investment Partners ("Aterian") portfolio company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of NET100. This represents Kane's third acquisition in the last three years, and the first since John Wozniak joined the platform as CEO in June with a mandate to continue executing strategic acquisitions.

For over 30 years, NET100 has been providing structured cabling and related technology systems services to leading customers in the public and private sector throughout the Mid-Atlantic. The company maintains four offices in Virginia (Chantilly, Richmond, Stuarts Draft, and Tidewater) as well as a presence in Maryland (Columbia). NET100 offers a full suite of design, build, and maintenance capabilities enabling the company to provide its customers with a single source for all their network infrastructure and technology solutions needs.

"This acquisition represents a continuation of Kane's strategic growth plan to expand nationally. Virginia is a very attractive geography for Kane, and we now have a contiguous operating footprint from New York to South Carolina," said Wozniak. "Additionally, we are excited to enter the region through a leading organization that we can further invest in to enhance the company's capabilities and expand its service offerings," he continued.

Bill Paris, vice president of NET100 stated, "We are excited to have found an acquiror that aligned with our strengths, resources, and expertise. We believe this transaction better positions NET100 to achieve our strategic goals, provide more opportunities for our employees, and deliver greater value to our customers."

About Kane

Kane is a market-leading, full-service digital infrastructure solutions provider, delivering mission-critical services directly to its clients through a nationwide footprint of operating subsidiaries across the United States.

