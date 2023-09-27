New online tool Adesso360 can qualify self-employed people for up to $32,200 in federal tax refunds if they lost work due to the pandemic

Created by Adesso Capital, the patent-pending tool helps eligible individuals receive little-known tax credits they're entitled to through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), freelancers, gig workers, and self-employed individuals who missed out on work due to COVID-19-related reasons may be entitled to up to $32,200 in tax credits. Adesso Capital's proprietary data has found that over 80% of eligible people don't know they may qualify for a refund or are intimidated by the process.

Now, self-employed people can use a revolutionary online tool, Adesso360 , to assess their eligibility for this federal tax credit and apply to receive the refund they are entitled to. Any freelancer or self-employed person — from hairstylists to travel agents, solopreneurs, construction workers, gig workers, graphic designers, and more — can determine whether they qualify for the credit in less than 30 minutes of using the intuitive platform.

Adesso Capital, which has secured over $1 billion in funding for US-based entrepreneurs and business owners since its founding, launched Adesso360 upon identifying that an overwhelming number of freelancers, gig workers, and other self-employed people don't realize they're entitled to the FFCRA tax credit.

Adesso360's proprietary and patent-pending technology streamlines the process for users — allowing them to quickly assess their eligibility, easily submit an application, and receive a refund of up to $32,200 should they qualify. Best of all, the FFCRA refund is not a loan. It is a credit on taxes individuals have already paid.

"Small business owners and self-employed Americans are the cornerstone of our economy, and at Adesso, we see it as our duty to help them maximize their earnings by identifying all the financial benefits they're eligible for," said Damon Maletta, founder and CEO of Adesso Capital. "Many individuals who lost out on work during the pandemic — from the caterer with fewer weddings to service to the math tutor who lost clients — don't know they may qualify for thousands of dollars in federal tax credits right now. With innovative technology that simplifies onerous tax filing processes, Adesso360 helps ease the burden that our communities have faced over the past several years and empowers these entrepreneurs to thrive."

To qualify to use Adesso360 and apply to receive the FFCRA tax credit, individuals must have (1) filed a Schedule SE with positive net earnings in 2020 or 2021 and (2) missed out on the opportunity to work due to COVID-related reasons, such as quarantine or lockdown orders, certain changes in or issues with childcare, illness, or vaccination. So long as they have not already received a FFCRA refund, users of the platform can apply for the credit for 2020 and 2021.

By seamlessly amending qualifying users' tax returns and submitting a FFCRA credit application to the IRS on their behalf, Adesso360 saves users up to six hours of time spent manually amending their taxes.

Ivy Evans, a healthcare business owner who used Adesso360 to receive a FFCRA credit, said: "My business took a hit during COVID because I couldn't reach my clients. Toss in having to take care of my kid while school was shut down, and it was just a stressful mess. I used Adesso360 to help me recoup the income I lost and am so grateful something like this exists. I'm not a techy person, so I was scared it'd be overwhelming, but it was really easy!"

Adesso360 is available now and is free to use to determine an individual's eligibility for the FFCRA credit. If the individual qualifies for a refund and submits an application using the tool, Adesso Capital takes a small percentage of the final refund as a fee.

For more details, visit www.ffcrarefund.com .

About Adesso Capital

With over $1 billion of funding secured for US-based businesses, Adesso Capital empowers entrepreneurs to get to the next level — whether they're starting a business, growing it, or somewhere in between. Thousands of business owners across the country have trusted Adesso to help fund their dreams with government relief programs or financing options like term loans, lines of credit, and SBA loans. Adesso takes the complexity out of taxes and accessing capital so that entrepreneurs at any stage can thrive. To learn more, visit https://www.ffcrarefund.com/about .

