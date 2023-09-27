Five Lectron EV Chargers Now Available at Retail, New Lectron V-BOX EV Charging Station Introduced

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lectron, a leading provider of home and portable electric vehicle ("EV") charging solutions, proudly announces five EV chargers and adapters will be available online and at select Home Depot stores nationwide. The introduction of the V-BOX EV Charging Station, coupled with new Level 1 and 2 portable EV chargers, enhances the selection of reliable and affordable Lectron products available now.

"Our best-in-class charging solutions address compatibility issues and range anxiety head-on. We are excited to collaborate with The Home Depot to offer a range of charging stations, portable chargers, and adapters to their valued customers." - Christopher Maiwald, Founder and CEO of Lectron.

The following Lectron EV chargers and adapters can be found in select stores or online at The Home Depot :

Lectron V-BOX EV Charging Station - Experience high-powered, high-speed Level 2 EV charging at home. The versatile V-BOX is compatible with both J1772 and Tesla* EVs, delivering a charging rate of up to 46 mph at 11.52 kWh. The user-friendly design features a 20-foot cable and a mount for convenient storage. Choose between a NEMA 14-50 outlet or hardwired installation for up to 240V and 48A, making it a flexible addition to your home charging setup.

Lectron Level 2 EV Charger - Get more miles in less time with this powerful portable charger. With up to 9.6 kWh charging speed, it's perfect for quick home or office charging. The Level 2 charger is compatible with all J1772 EVs and provides up to 240V and 40A through a NEMA 14-50 outlet.

Lectron Level 1 EV Charger - Perfect for daily urban commutes, this 1.65 kWh Level 1 charger effortlessly plugs into standard NEMA 5-15 outlets. EV drivers can enjoy convenient charging up to 110V and 15A wherever and whenever they need it.

Lectron Tesla to J1772 EV Adapter - Expanded charging options for non-Tesla EVs with access to Tesla chargers, including High Powered Wall Connectors and Destination Chargers. Compatible with all J1772 EVs.

Lectron J1772 to Tesla EV Adapter - Charge your Tesla anywhere with access to a broader network of non-Tesla charging stations. Compatible with all Tesla models.

About Lectron

Lectron manufactures best-in-class, affordable charging stations, chargers, and adapters for all EV drivers, eliminating range anxiety and compatibility issues. Our user-friendly and reliable product range makes charging your EV easier than ever.

*Tesla compatibility requires a J1772 to Tesla adapter.

Lectron contact: Jake Glibbery

Email: contact@ev-lectron.com

