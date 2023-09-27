Campfire Brings 3D Collaboration for Enterprise to Meta Quest 3

Campfire Streamlines Design Reviews, Training, and Work Instructions with Passthrough

SAN MATEO, Calif. , Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Campfire announced its 3D collaboration platform will be launching in the Meta Quest store on November 1st. The new Campfire app uses full-color passthrough on Meta Quest to make remote collaboration feel more natural than ever for workflows across the physical product lifecycle.

"The Campfire experience on Quest 3 is the next best thing to interacting in-person with physical items themselves."

Campfire introduces a new digital medium to replace 2D documents and videos with interactive 3D scenes. Today, technical documents describing physical products and processes are tedious to prepare, hard to understand, and frustrating to collaborate with. With Campfire, technical content creators use Campfire to compose scenes from existing CAD and 3D files on the desktop, and then collaborate using Mac, PC, iPad, and now Meta Quest 3.

"Quest 3 brings a fundamentally new collaboration experience with full-color passthrough. Compared to previous VR devices, users feel connected to their environment, their content, and their team. Whether you're presenting concepts in a design review, or explaining a complex assembly procedure, the Campfire experience on Quest 3 is the next best thing to interacting in-person with physical items themselves," said Jay Wright, Campfire Co-Founder & CEO.

With a focus on enterprise, the new Campfire app is easy to learn for first-time Quest users. A virtual assistant named Spark welcomes new users with an interactive tutorial that blends humor and how-to instruction. Spark exemplifies the potential for future AI-driven assistants capable of answering questions verbally while demonstrating physical actions spatially.

Campfire for Quest represents Campfire's mission to make 3D communication more human through industry-leading spatial computing and XR technologies. "At Qualcomm Technologies, we believe XR is going to be an essential tool towards enabling deeper and more creative collaboration in the workplace," said Hugo Swart, Vice President and GM of XR, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Campfire is helping to lead the way with a flexible solution for next generation XR devices and is a great example of what's possible with full-color video-pass-through capabilities enabled by our latest premium-tier platform, Snapdragon® XR2 Gen 2."

Availability

The Campfire app for Quest will be available in the Quest Store on November 1 for Quest 3, Quest Pro, and Quest 2.

The Campfire app for PC, Mac, and iPad are available now at campfire3d.com.

Freemium subscriptions are offered with plans for enterprise deployment.

About Campfire

Campfire makes 3D communication more human to increase productivity and sustainability across the physical product lifecycle for aerospace, automotive, and industrial equipment. The Campfire platform defines a new digital medium that replaces 2D documents and videos with interactive 3D scenes. Whether used to streamline technical presentations, training, or work instructions, Campfire delivers an intuitive experience across traditional computing devices and a new generation of spatial computing devices. Campfire is led by industry pioneers behind the most widely used augmented reality platforms and holds 80 patents. Learn more at campfire3d.com.

Campfire is a trademark of Campfire 3D, Inc. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners and are hereby recognized and acknowledged.

