MATI THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF CHRIS MULLER TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Industry Veteran with over 30 years of ophthalmic experience to guide development and commercial efforts for Mati's expanding late-stage pipeline, including two products about to enter Phase III trials.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mati Therapeutics Inc. ("Mati") announced that it has promoted Chris Muller to the position of Chief Operating Officer. He formerly held the position of Chief Commercial Officer. Mr Muller's expanded responsibilities include broad management of all operating activities, and preparation for and execution of the commercial launch of Mati's proprietary Evolute® sustained ocular drug delivery platform.

Mati Therapeutics Logo (PRNewswire)

"Chris has an outstanding record of achievement from his 30+ years of ophthalmic industry experience, including multiple product launches in glaucoma, inflammation, and anti-infectives, followed by extensive experience in refractive surgery, cataract surgery, dry eye, contact lens, and OTC care. Chris has unique qualifications to help Mati achieve our development and commercialization goals, especially since our first three programs focus on the post-operative cataract market and glaucoma," said Bob Butchofsky, CEO of Mati. "Following the recently announced completion of our dedicated manufacturing facility, Chris will lead efforts to complete our upcoming Phase III trial for nepafenac for post-cataract pain and hire personnel and lead our commercial efforts as we pursue FDA approval."

Mr. Muller started his ophthalmic career at Allergan, where he held various positions of increasing responsibility from 1990 to 2005. He held positions in Field Sales, Medical Marketing, as well as senior leadership positions in U.S. and global marketing. Chris then joined AMO/Abbott and was head of their Eye Care, Medical Marketing and Refractive divisions globally.

About Mati Therapeutics Inc.

Mati is developing the Evolute® sustained ocular drug delivery platform, which Mati believes has the potential to treat a range of ocular indications. The platform utilizes a device called a punctal plug, which is easily inserted into a patient's punctum, or tear duct. The device has already been approved to treat dry eye syndrome, but Mati is the first company to conduct clinical trials in the U.S. using punctal plugs as an anchoring device for a drug delivery platform. A drug-eluting core is inserted into Mati's proprietary punctal plug, which allows medication to be continuously released into the tear film of the eye over a period of time. Mati believes the Evolute® platform has the potential to become a more reliable alternative to several eye drop therapies, which can be ineffective because many patients are unwilling or unable to adhere to self-administered eye-drop regimens.

Mati's proprietary punctal plug design has demonstrated excellent lower punctum retention rates of 92% and 96% over a 12-week follow-up period in two separate multi-center U.S. clinical trials.

Mati has two candidates ready to enter Phase III pivotal trials including nepafenac for post-operative pain and dexamethasone for post-operative inflammation, both following cataract surgery. Additionally, Mati is developing travoprost, which is in Phase II trials for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

To learn more about Mati Therapeutics, visit www.MatiTherapeutics.com.

Contact: Bob Butchofsky, CEO

Mati Therapeutics Inc.

+1 512 720-1333

www.MatiTherapeutics.com

bbutchofsky@MatiTherapeutics.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mati Therapeutics