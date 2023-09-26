FUND MANAGED BY MARITIME PARTNERS ACQUIRES U.S. MARINE MANAGEMENT

U.S. Military Marine Services Contractor Sells to a Maritime Partners-Managed Fund

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maritime Partners, LLC ("Maritime Partners"), a leading provider of maritime financing solutions primarily focused on Jones Act vessels, announces that on September 20, 2023, one of its managed funds acquired Norfolk, Va.-based U.S. Marine Management LLC ("USMMI") from Maersk Line, Limited.

USMMI is engaged in chartering U.S. flag tanker and military support vessels, owned and operated by USMMI, to the Military Sealift Command, a division of the U.S. Navy, and the operation and maintenance ("O&M") of U.S. government-owned vessels. USMMI currently operates a fleet of five U.S.-flagged vessels (including one owned maritime support vessel, three owned tankers, and one bareboat chartered tanker) and one O&M contract supporting U.S. Army training watercraft in Japan.

In addition, USMMI was recently awarded a new operating agreement for the U.S. Maritime Administration's Tanker Security Program. In connection with this award, USMMI has entered into an agreement to acquire another medium range tanker, which is expected to close in Q4 2023.

"We're excited to add USMMI to our portfolio," said Bick Brooks, co-founder and CEO of Maritime Partners. "USMMI's long-term contracts with a strong customer base will nicely complement our existing portfolio of assets by providing diversification across counterparties, assets and end markets. We're excited to partner with USMMI's long-tenured and talented management team in the next phase of USMMI's evolution."

This acquisition represents yet another significant transaction for Maritime Partners and its managed funds, bringing with it not only a management team with more than 30 years of government contracting experience, knowledge, and expertise, but also a significant opportunity for portfolio diversification through the addition of a new vessel class with new capabilities, a new maritime market to serve, and a new counterparty to the acquiring fund's portfolio.

ABOUT MARITIME PARTNERS

Maritime Partners, LLC is a leading provider of maritime financing solutions, specializing in vessels that are used in the domestic Jones Act trade. With a managed fleet of approximately 1,850 vessels in service, we offer tailored leasing services to operators across the full spectrum of credit quality. A privately held company founded in 2015, Maritime Partners, LLC provides the assets that transport the commodities that represent the primary building blocks of the domestic economy, including agricultural products, chemicals, aggregates, crude oil, and refined petroleum products. Our management team leverages more than 50 years of operational experience in chartering, asset management, shipbuilding, and financing across all marine asset classes. To learn more about Maritime Partners, LLC please visit www.maritimepartnersllc.com.

