Avidity Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 25, 2023 -- Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today announced that Avidity management will be participating at the following upcoming conferences:

Chardan 7 th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference on October 3 at 6:00 a.m. PT/9:00 a.m. ET

BMO Biopharma Spotlight Series: (R)Evolution of RNA Therapies on October 10 at 8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET

A live webcast for the Chardan 7th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference, and an archived replay of both webcasts, will be available on Avidity's website at https://aviditybiosciences.investorroom.com/events-and-presentations.

About Avidity

Avidity Biosciences, Inc.'s mission is to profoundly improve people's lives by delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics - Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™). Avidity is revolutionizing the field of RNA with its proprietary AOCs, which are designed to combine the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to address targets and diseases previously unreachable with existing RNA therapies. Utilizing its proprietary AOC platform, Avidity demonstrated the first-ever successful targeted delivery of RNA into muscle and is leading the field with clinical development programs for three rare muscle diseases: myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). Avidity is broadening the reach of AOCs with its advancing and expanding pipeline including programs in cardiology and immunology through internal discovery efforts and key partnerships. Avidity is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information about our AOC platform, clinical development pipeline and people, please visit www.aviditybiosciences.com and engage with us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

