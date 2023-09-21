STRM.BIO to Present at 2023 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STRM.BIO announced today that Dr. Jonathan Thon, Founder and CEO, will present at the annual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa to be held October 10-12, 2023 in Carlsbad, California and livestreamed globally. STRM.BIO is a pre-clinical, VC-backed biotechnology company that is leveraging extracellular vesicles (EVs) to deliver gene therapies and developing new therapeutics for rare blood diseases,

Dr. Thon will present data showing preferential targeting and selective delivery of DNA/RNA cargo to bone marrow hematopoetic stem cells (HSCs) that bypasses the liver to drive protein expression in vivo, following intravenous injection. Safety and tolerability data in large animal models show amenability of the platform to repeat dosing.

Organized by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa includes more than 120 company presentations by leading public and private companies in the areas of cell therapy, gene therapy, gene editing, tissue engineering, and broader regenerative medicine technologies.

The following are details regarding STRM.BIO's presentation at the conference:

Date: Wednesday, October 11

Time: 10:00am PT

Location: Rentschler ATMP Ballroom at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Carlsbad, CA

Virtual attendance is available which includes a livestream of STRM.BIO's presentation and the ability to view all conference sessions on-demand. Please visit https://meetingonthemesa.com for full information including registration.

Complimentary attendance at this event is available for credentialed investors and members of the media only. Investors should contact Savannah Bryant at sbryant@alliancerm.org and interested media should contact Stephen Majors at smajors@alliancerm.org.

About STRM.BIO

Based in Boston, MA, STRM.BIO is a pre-clinical, VC-backed biotechnology company leveraging extracellular vesicles as a platform to develop and deliver targeted gene therapies in vivo that are safe for repeat dosing. Our vision is to open the door to the future of medicine for patients living with rare diseases worldwide and bring gene therapy to life. Please visit STRM.BIO to meet our growing team of partners and collaborators and stay up to date on our progress.

