Lucina Launches AI-Enabled Predictive Postpartum Tool to Address Maternal Mortality Epidemic

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucina, the nation's leader in predictive maternal analytics, has launched a postpartum predictive data and risk stratification tool in order to help more moms and babies to be healthy while supporting providers, health plans and Medicaid-managed care plans in expanding postpartum care . As part of their innovative predictive analytics platform, their market defining postpartum tool tracks vital maternal health measures and provides daily risk stratification during the critical 12-month postpartum period.

Lucina delivers the leading women’s maternity analytics platform to innovative health plans, Medicaid providers, and public entities. Lucina identifies women at-risk of preterm birth, usually within the first trimester, with personalized health improvement resources, making it easy for care managers to complete actions that optimize the health and well-being of women to improve birth outcomes and to create healthier communities over time. (PRNewswire)

"We create personalized postpartum care by anticipating specific support," explains Lucina President , Dr. Matt Eakins .

A recent study found that more moms die from pregnancy-related complications in the 12 months after giving birth rather than while they were pregnant. As a result, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists announced that care for new moms needs to evolve from what is typically one follow-up visit into an ongoing, individualized process.

In an effort to follow this recommendation and improve maternal health, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 empowered states to expand Medicaid coverage for the first year postpartum. Medicaid covers more than 40% of births in the United States, and all states are legally required under federal law to provide Medicaid coverage through 60 days after delivery. So far, 37 states including the District of Columbia have expanded Medicaid coverage for this vulnerable population to 12 months following delivery.

Lucina has been leading the charge with their AI analytics platform for seven years, which has identified more than 1M at-risk moms and babies for premature birth, reduced racial disparities, and reduced neonatal infant care unit admissions and stays.

"For the past five years, health plans have been using our technology to support moms and babies," explains Dr. Matt Eakins, Lucina's President. "We are now turning our AI-toolkit to combat the postpartum epidemic facing new moms. We create personalized postpartum care by anticipating specific support."

Care managers can now tailor a care plan by identifying:

New moms who need mental health screening

The status of patients' birth control

Patients with severe maternal morbidity indicators

Whether patients have reconnected with their primary care physician

How far each mother is into the postpartum period

"More informed care not only helps new moms and babies in the year following delivery, but it can also result in better care in subsequent pregnancies," explains Dr. Tracey Banks, a board-certified OB/Gyn and a clinical advisor for Lucina.

For more information, visit Lucina.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lucina Analytics