Strava Launches Nike Run Club and Nike Training Club Integration, Available Today

Nike Members on Nike Run Club and Nike Training Club will now have the ability to sync workouts and share them with their community on Strava

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strava, the subscription platform at the center of connected fitness, today launched an integration with the Nike Run Club (NRC) and Nike Training Club (NTC) apps. This integration allows athletes on Nike's leading fitness apps a seamless way to further track their workouts and connect with additional communities across platforms.

Starting today, Nike members using the NRC and NTC apps can begin syncing workouts to Strava by simply authorizing the integration in their apps under settings.

In addition to NRC and NTC activity uploads, Strava and Nike members will have access to:

Nike-branded club featuring expert tips, guidance, and motivation from Nike's world-class coaches and athletes, like Coach Bennett , Chelsea Cox , Jes Woods , and more. Nike's expert content in thefeaturing expert tips, guidance, and motivation from Nike's world-class coaches and athletes, like, and more.

Challenges on Strava that inspire connection and engagement around a shared goal, while enabling athletes to also track their progress and unlock Nike rewards.

The Strava global community and the more than 750,000 Clubs that live within the platform.

"People keep people active — on the Strava platform athletes go 21% farther and workouts last 10% longer when in a group," said Mateo A. Ortega, Vice President, Connected Partnerships, Strava. "Our mission is to help connect our community to the motivation that gets them moving — whether it is a local run club to connect with in-person or inspiration from top athletes and coaches as we've seen in the Nike Club on Strava."

NRC and NTC are the latest apps to integrate with Strava and furthers Nike's vision to make sport a daily habit and support all athletes, through the power of connectivity, coaching, inspiration, and community.

Nike is the latest to join Strava's platform, which engages over 100M athletes, serving as the home for your active life no matter what you do or how you track it.

Athletes in New York City can celebrate the launch of the integration by joining Nike and Strava for a community run on Saturday, September 23 starting at Nike Well Collective Battery Park. For more information, please visit Nike's event page here .

For more information on Strava or to start a free subscription trial visit www.strava.com .

About Strava

Strava is the leading subscription platform at the center of connected fitness, with more than 100 million active people in more than 190 countries. The platform offers a holistic view of your active lifestyle, no matter where you live, which sport you love and/or what device you use. Everyone belongs on Strava when they are pursuing an active life. Join the community, find motivation and discover new experiences with a Strava subscription .

