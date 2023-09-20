Mobile Golf Simulator Pioneer Dryvebox Launches Franchise Program, Creating Opportunity for Golf Entrepreneurs Nationwide to Grow the Game

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dryvebox, the pioneering mobile golf simulator company dedicated to cultivating golf everywhere, today announced the launch of its franchise program to enable entrepreneurs across the country to increase golf accessibility and activity in their communities. Founded by Adeel Yang and PGA Class A Professional Jake Hutt in 2020, Dryvebox has quickly become a driving force in the golfing community, using its one-of-a-kind immersive mobile golf experience to capture the interest of consumers and businesses alike.

Dryvebox's state of the art mobile golf simulator is the cornerstone of the company's offering. Yang, Dryvebox's CEO, describes the "Box" as "a golfing and entertainment paradise."

Dryvebox's mobile golf simulators make playing golf more convenient and fun. The boxes can pop up anywhere – from a parking lot to a driveway to a beach – and bring an immersive, quality golf experience to players wherever they are. From playing 18 holes at the world's most renowned courses, to accessing training tips and tools from PGA professionals, to challenging friends to friendly competitions, Dryvebox's programming creates an unforgettable golf experience in its 25-foot-long mobile units. The boxes are equipped with the latest technology, including TrackMan simulators and the company's patented expanding walls. Dryvebox has caught on with new players and hardcore golfers alike, making the sport more accessible and enjoyable than ever before.

"Our franchise program is an opportunity for entrepreneurs and golf enthusiasts alike to be part of something truly special. We're offering a turnkey business model that takes golf to places it's never been, from driveways to city streets to mountaintops," said Matt Gipple, co-founder and Head of Franchising. "We're looking forward to supporting entrepreneurs across the country with an exciting opportunity to be a part of one of the fastest-growing games in sports."

Gipple also noted Hutt's contributions to the product and the brand: "Jake has been intimately involved in the process of developing this ultimate golfing machine. On top of that, he's the most followed PGA Class A Professional on Instagram. He's played a pivotal role in us becoming a brand that's fun, that people clamor to get involved with, and that has great reach in and beyond the golfing community."

Adeel Yang, Co-founder and CEO of Dryvebox, expressed his enthusiasm for the company's expansion, saying, "We are excited to take Dryvebox to the next level by launching our franchise program. Golf is a sport that brings people together, and we are committed to making it accessible to everyone. Through our franchisees, we look forward to sharing the magic of golf with communities across the country, and to support the movement of redefining how and where golf is played."

The company's mobile golf simulators have been used to enhance the fan and guest experience at major golf tournaments like the President's Cup, John Deere Classic, and Genesis Invitational, private events, conventions, and concerts ranging from Matchbox Twenty to Post Malone.

Dryvebox franchises are now available in 37 states, with additional locations continuously becoming available. Individuals interested in becoming a part of the Dryvebox family can find more information at www.dryvebox.com/franchising .

Dryvebox is a mobile golf simulator company founded in 2020 with a mission to cultivate golf everywhere. People play golf on TrackMan simulators integrated into the company's high-end, patented mobile golf units ("Boxes"), which are weatherproof, climate-controlled, and solar-powered. Dryvebox serves events ranging from intimate parties to 100,000 person events. Between events, individuals use the boxes for coaching, personal practice, and play. Dryvebox currently operates corporate units across the United States, and is expanding its presence through a franchise program, offering entrepreneurs and golf enthusiasts the opportunity to grow golf in their communities and join this exciting venture. Learn more at www.dryvebox.com/franchising .

