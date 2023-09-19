WILsquare Capital Expands Space Efficiency Platform Through Acquisitions of Screenflex Portable Partitions

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WILsquare Capital, a St. Louis-based private equity firm, announced today its portfolio company, Versare Solutions, LLC ("Versare"), has completed the acquisition of Screenflex Portable Partitions, LLC ("Screenflex"), a leading manufacturer of portable room dividers and an innovator in the space-efficiency industry. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Since 1988, Screenflex has been designing and manufacturing an extensive array of room divider products to provide flexible and versatile solutions for creating temporary spaces and enhancing privacy in various settings. Screenflex serves a diverse base of customers including churches, schools, corporations, retailers, and many others. It is known for high-quality, versatile products and outstanding customer service.

"We are thrilled to partner with Screenflex," said Brian Olsem, CEO of Versare. "Their experienced team has a strong cultural fit with Versare's organization, and we see tremendous opportunities to serve Screenflex's longstanding customer base with new, innovative space-efficiency solutions as a combined company."

"Screenflex is an exciting addition to the Versare platform," said John Curry, Director at WILsquare Capital. "We believe this acquisition strengthens Versare's position as the leading provider of versatile, customizable, and durable solutions to solve customers' flexible space needs. The combination of products and leadership aligns with our vision for growth and industry leading innovation."

WILsquare Capital is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on acquiring and growing lower-middle market businesses in the Midwest and Southern United States, with an emphasis on business services, niche manufacturing, distribution, and technology companies. The firm is currently investing out of WILsquare Capital Partners Fund II, L.P.

