W HOTELS AND CERCLE TO UNITE AT AMSTERDAM DANCE EVENT (ADE) WITH AN IMMERSIVE EXPLORATION AT THE INTERSECTION OF MUSIC AND TRAVEL

W HOTELS AND CERCLE TO UNITE AT AMSTERDAM DANCE EVENT (ADE) WITH AN IMMERSIVE EXPLORATION AT THE INTERSECTION OF MUSIC AND TRAVEL

Join Gordo, Dixon, Mochakk, Indira Paganotto and more for Conversations Spanning Mindfulness and Social Media to the Connection of Music and Gastronomy

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uniting the worlds of electronic music and luxury hospitality, W Hotels and Cercle are gearing up to unveil the next iteration of their partnership through a four-day takeover at Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE). Furthering their joint mission to provide music lovers with extraordinary experiences around the globe, W and Cercle will make waves at ADE through an immersive exploration into the deeper meanings of music. The collaboration will showcase not only the monumental growth of the electronic music industry, but how W Hotels has harnessed this momentum to shape the next chapter of luxury travel through a sonic lens. W Amsterdam, an embodiment of historic Dutch architecture and avant garde design will emerge as the epicenter of this year's conference from October 18 - 21.

W Hotels Logo (PRNewsfoto/W Hotels) (PRNewswire)

Over the span of four days, W Hotels and Cercle will offer ADE attendees access to exclusively curated music experiences, intimate artist interactions and sets from some of the world's top DJ talent including Gordo, EYNKA, Matisa, Mind Against, Chloé Caillet, LP Giobbi and more. A collective of both emerging and globally revered artists will converge between performances at W Amsterdam to host a variety of panels filled with interactive artistic discourse that provides an insider perspective on the music industry's path forward.

The four-day programming will include:

CLARITY IN CHAOS: MENTAL HEALTH IN THE ELECTRONIC MUSIC ECOSYSTEM - Join techno DJ and producer Louisahhh , Circulate Founder David de Valera and Annie Norman for a conversation about mental health and mindfulness in the electronic music space.

FROM CARNAGE TO GORDO - Learn how and why, after a 14-year career, Gordo retired Carnage - his previous alias - to become the artist we know today. This discussion will be hosted by Frank McWeeny and Sarah Story .

BEYOND SOUND, VISION – Hosted by Portrait XO, Ana Ofak , Dixon and Melanie Courtinat will speak about the Transmoderna project, a concept that explores boundaries between different spheres of music, art, fashion, tech and club culture through events that sit at the intersection of electronic music and digital arts.

THE ART OF EXPONENTIAL GROWTH: CAPTURING AN AUDIENCE - Mochakk and Indira Paganotto will share how they have used social media to become some of the most recognizable DJs in the world. The discussion will be moderated by Frank McWeeny and Sarah Story .

KITCHN CLUB - Participate in an intimate workshop with Chef Paul Delrez and DJ Calao ( Charlotte Collard ) for a lesson pairing cuisine and with electronic music. Drawing upon the inspiration for a specific set designed especially for ADE - which will be played during the class - Paul and Calao collaborated to create a menu mixing genres and tastes.

HOW TO? DESIGN A CLOTHING COLLECTION - Cercle and Creative Agency 282US invite fashion and electronic music enthusiasts to collaborate in the creation of a unique Cercle-inspired T-shirt.

HOW TO FLY AN FPV DRONE - Cercle and W Hotels , along with Filip Petronijevic and Arthur Maneint , will teach a lucky few how to fly FPV droves in the property's lounge

WHEN MUSIC PLAYS BY ITSELF - Discover a new way of playing music with this installation that combines music and AI through an autonomous piano. With music by Parra for Cuva, reinterpreted and played by AI, this project is made possible with support by Musico-Soundive, an AI-driven software engine that generates music by reacting to gesture, movement, code and other sounds.

NXT MUSEUM DIGITAL ART SHOWCASE – NXT, the home of new media art, will install a specially commissioned art installation to take ADE goers to new digital realms.

"From its inception, our partnership with Cercle has been rooted in a shared passion for inspiring people to explore the world together through the power of music," said George Fleck, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, W Hotels. "Together, we have been able to bring to life new and innovative ways to show up around the world for travelers and music enthusiasts alike, redefining what it means to have an extraordinary travel experience. To bring these moments to an industry-defining event such as ADE only further demonstrates the direction in which the future of both music and tourism are trending and we are honored to be at its helm."

In 2022 W Hotels and Cercle, a French media company who promotes artists and cultural landmarks through the power of music, forged a global music partnership. The collaboration includes celebrating W destinations and, at each stop, Cercle stages one of their iconic live streams at a cultural landmark, with an in-person sunset or night session at a nearby W Hotel. The 2022 lineup of programming included performances by Coyln at Jatayu's Earth Center in Kerala, India (W Goa); an ethereal Bedouin set in Petra, Jordan (W Amman); and a performance by Turkish-born DJ and producer Carlita at Cincecittà Studios in Rome, Italy (W Rome). As a result of the post-pandemic boom in music tourism, Cercle is now activating their Cercle Moments series, a new program that curates one-of-a-kind concert experiences while allowing individuals to discover local arts and culture through carefully crafted itineraries. With help from W Hotels, they have been able to bring Cercle Moments to iconic destinations most recently in Verbier, Switzerland.

For media inquiries, please contact:

SEQUEL

whotels@sequel-inc.com

About W Hotels

Born from the bold, 24/7 culture of New York City, W Hotels has redefined hospitality for over two decades, breaking the norms of traditional luxury wherever the iconic W sign lands. With more than 60 hotels around the globe, the detail-driven design, iconic Whatever/Whenever service and buzzing, signature Living Rooms create an experience that is often imitated but never matched. Dynamic and invigorating, the brand celebrates each travelers' desire to uncover the destination through a lens that is distinctly W. For more information on W Hotels, visit whotels.com/theangle or follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook . W Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com .

About Cercle

Cercle is an ecosystem: a producer of experiences, events, and festivals, as well as a label and a creator of exceptional immersive journeys. Its singularity lies in its ability to link music, aesthetics, art, heritage, and discovery.

Through concerts and festivals around the world that bring together electronic and neo-classical music, Cercle highlights and democratizes cultural and natural heritage by making it accessible to its audience physically as well as through free online broadcasts. Cercle has produced over 240 events around the world to this day, including about thirty in UNESCO World Heritage sites.

Among the iconic shows: Ben Böhmer in Cappadocia (Turkey), Adriatique at the Temple of Hatshepsut (Egypt), Nina Kraviz on the Eiffel Tower (France), Sofiane Pamart under the Northern Lights (Finland), and RY X in Lençóis National Park (Brazil).

Cercle & W Hotels at Amsterdam Dance Event Day Programming (PRNewswire)

Cercle & W Hotels at Amsterdam Dance Event Night Programming (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE W Hotels