U.S. Postal Service Ready to Deliver for America During the Holidays

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Postal Service (USPS) and its dedicated employees across the nation are ready to deliver another successful holiday season of outstanding service.

"Our 2022 peak season was a tremendous success," said Postmaster General and CEO Louis DeJoy. "We are ready to deliver for the holidays in a superior and routine manner. We have been planning early and leveraging investments in our people, infrastructure, transportation and technology made possible by the Delivering for America plan. And with no holiday surcharges, we are strongly positioned to be America's most affordable delivery provider this holiday season."

In 2022, the Postal Service processed more than 11.7 billion mailpieces and packages during the holiday season. On average, it took just 2.5 days to deliver a mailpiece or package to its intended destination.

Throughout 2023, USPS has maintained even stronger service performance while engaging in numerous transformational initiatives across the organization and the country. Due to the ongoing implementation of the Delivering for America strategic plan, 98% of the nation's population currently receives their mail and packages in less than three days. With approximately 40% of first-class mail and packages getting delivered a day in advance. That noted, the Postal Service is also working hard to correct service-related issues in limited areas across the nation through hiring initiatives and improving operational efficiency.

No Holiday Surcharges

The Postal Service also announced it will not levy any additional surcharges for customers this holiday season, offering increased predictability in pricing for customers. There will be no additional fees for residential area delivery, for Saturday delivery or for minimum volumes. USPS will continue to be the most affordable way to mail and ship this holiday season.

Key Investments Ahead of 2023 Peak Season

Specifically, key Delivering for America investments in the Postal Service's workforce, package processing, and delivery operations ahead of the 2023 peak holiday season include:

Hiring 10,000 Season Employees: The Postal Service has focused on its Delivering for America initiative to stabilize its workforce – converting over 150,000 pre-career workers into career positions since October 2020 . Due to this success, USPS anticipates the need to hire only an additional 10,000 seasonal employees.

Utilizing 348 New Package Sorting Machines: These new machines are strategic investments in local community postal infrastructure enabling postal workers to sort and process packages of all sizes more quickly and reliably. To date, the Postal Service has installed 348 new package processing machines across the nation since the beginning of 2021. This includes 100 new sorting machines since last peak season. USPS will install an additional 47 new machines ahead of this holiday season. This is part of the organization's $40 billion investment in new technology and facilities under Delivering for America.

Increased Daily Processing Capacity to Approximately 70 million: USPS has expanded its daily package processing capacity to approximately 70 million – an increase of approximately 10 million over last year's capacity. Since 2020, the Postal Service has nearly tripled its daily package processing capacity. Increased package processing capacity allows for packages to move through the postal network more quickly and eliminates the need for the leasing of temporary annexes.

Moving 95% of Volume via More Reliable Ground Transportation: USPS has adapted its transportation and logistics processes to handle the high mail and package volumes expected during the peak holiday season. The Postal Service continues to move mail and package volume from expensive air transportation to its redesigned ground transportation network. Currently, 95 percent of First-Class Mail and more than 95 percent of First-Class packages are moved through the improved, more reliable ground transportation system.

New Shipping Solution – USPS Ground Advantage: This enhanced ground solution provides a simple, reliable, and more affordable way to ship packages this holiday season in just two-to-five business days across the continental United States . USPS Ground Advantage provides America's businesses and the public with a compelling new ground shipping option that leverages the organization's unparalleled last-mile delivery route system and improving mail and package postal logistics network.

"We understand the importance of every single package and letter that is sent during the holidays," said Postmaster General DeJoy. "That is why we continue to adapt and execute on strategies to modernize and transform the Postal Service into the high performing organization the nation expects and deserves. I am confident in our ability to handle the peak season surge and deliver exceptional service to the American people during the holidays and beyond."

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to nearly 165 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

