CHANTILLY, Va., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VTG, an industry-leading provider of modernization and digital transformation solutions to Defense and Intelligence Community customers, announced today that it has received a new majority investment from A&M Capital Partners.

Leading National Security Solutions Provider VTG Receives Majority Investment From A&M Capital Partners

"I have never been more enthusiastic or optimistic about VTG's future," said John Hassoun, VTG President and CEO. "This partnership with AMCP will accelerate VTG's growth trajectory, allowing us to make investments in the emerging capabilities and technologies most needed by our customers, and providing our employees with tremendous new career opportunities."

Tracing its earliest roots to 1866, VTG engineers solutions across all classes of naval warships and submarines, a diverse array of aircraft, and a comprehensive suite of C5ISR, combat and weapon systems. The Company also develops undersea and autonomous technologies for the U.S. Navy, and delivers digital solutions and specialized mission support to the U.S. Intelligence Community. VTG has been a portfolio company of The Jordan Company since 2012. TJC exited its ownership of VTG as part of this transaction.

"We are very excited about our partnership with VTG," said Jack McCarthy, Managing Partner and Founder of A&M Capital. "The Company's strong portfolio of long-tenured contracts supported by a highly experienced leadership team positions the business well for continued growth over the coming years."

"We view VTG as a highly attractive platform with differentiated technical and delivery capabilities," said Alex Nivelle, a Partner of A&M Capital. "VTG is well positioned for expansion across its Defense and Intelligence Community customer base, and we look forward to working with the management team to pursue a hybrid organic and acquisition-driven growth strategy."

A&M Capital Partners was advised by Kirkland & Ellis LLP. VTG was advised by Baird, Citizens Capital Markets and Mayer Brown LLP.

About VTG

VTG delivers modernization and digital transformation solutions that expand America's competitive advantage in the modern battlespace. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, VTG provides full lifecycle engineering for naval, aerospace, network and digital requirements. Whether at sea, in the air, on land, or in cyberspace, VTG delivers Tomorrow's Transformation Today. For more information, visit us at www.VTGdefense.com .

About A&M Capital Partners

A&M Capital Partners is Alvarez & Marsal Capital's flagship investment strategy focused on middle-market control transactions in North America with total assets under management of $3.3 billion. A&M Capital Partners has a strong and referenceable track record of serving as a trusted partner to founders, corporates and management teams, providing the capital and strategic assistance required to take businesses to the next level of success. A&M Capital Partners invests in businesses across a wide range of sectors including Business Services, Industrials, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Consumer & Retail, Government Services, Financial Services and Energy Services.

About Alvarez & Marsal Capital

Alvarez & Marsal Capital is a multi-strategy private equity investment firm with over $4.8 billion in assets under management across six funds and four investment strategies. The firm is led by a highly experienced investment team, which is augmented by a strategic association with Alvarez & Marsal ("A&M"), one of the largest operationally-focused advisory firms in the world. Alvarez & Marsal Capital combines a focus on middle-market private equity investing, with deep operational expertise, industry knowledge and global corporate relationships, making Alvarez & Marsal Capital an attractive partner to management teams and business owners. Alvarez & Marsal Capital is headquartered in Greenwich, CT with offices in Los Angeles, CA and London, England. For more information, visit www.a-mcapital.com .

