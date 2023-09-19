eDreams' latest Poll reveals our Motivations for planning Detox Breaks

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading online Travel Agent eDreams' latest poll of 10,000 respondents* - 2,000 from the US - reveals the motivations behind a growing appetite for Detox vacations:

42% of US respondents report that they might plan a detox vacation to escape from work (colleagues, boss, company culture)

40% of US respondents also report that their priority is to find distance from digital 'noise' - including mobile phones, social media and the internet

35% report seeking inspiration for lifestyle changes including healthier eating habits & relaxation techniques. Roughly a third (28%) of US travelers say that they would book a detox break to 'reduce stress, improve mood & energy levels' and 18% record a desire 'to find a sense of balance'

The largest US group (37%) report that a big city location is the ideal setting for such breaks, with 26% prioritizing 'nature' and 22% choosing sun and beach breaks.

How does all this compare to our global cousins? You might be surprised!

Just 23% of French respondents report needing to detox from work - the lowest percentage globally, and compared to 50% of Spanish

30% of Germans and 29% of French, Swedish and American respondents report wanting to detox from fast food and too much sugar

Americans are the most likely (36%) to detox travel to avoid dependence on cigarettes and alcohol (compared to just 7% of Portuguese, 9 % of British and 8% of Italians)

53% of Germans would plan to head to the beach (with their towels!) compared to just 22% of Americans

Interestingly, heading to a big city for detox holidays is American travelers' preference - they lead the pack 37% compared to all the other nations, where under 10% report this preference

*Poll:

Conducted by One Poll for eDreams ODIGEO of 10,000 respondents in international markets including US, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Portugal and Sweden. 2,000 respondents were from the US. The Poll was conducted between 14th - 15th March 2023.

About eDreams

eDreams is part of the eDreams ODIGEO Group, one of the world's largest online travel companies serving 20 million customers globally. The business conceptualized Prime, the first subscription product in the travel sector which has attracted more than 5 million members since launching in 2017.

View original content:

SOURCE eDreams