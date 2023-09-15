New Benefits Activated This Fall for AARP Members

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP members can take advantage of benefits and discounts this fall from several new providers. These new additions include savings from ADT™ Home Security, Hero© Smart Pill Dispenser, Holland America Line, Preferred Hotels & Resorts, and RushMyPassport.

"We regularly are on the look-out to identify new benefits to bring online for AARP members that touch on categories that are important to their needs and lifestyles," said John Larew, AARP Services President and CEO "We know that AARP members love to travel, they care about their health, and they take care of their homes. We are pleased to add to our suite of member benefits some great offerings that speak to the things that members care most about."





ADT – AARP members can save 5% on monthly home security monitoring that covers smart home security systems including intrusion monitoring, connected smoke and CO detection, and smart automation from video doorbells and security cameras to smart locks. This offer can be combined with other ADT offers. *Terms apply.





Hero© Smart Pill Dispenser – AARP members can save 8% and receive a waived initiation fee on Hero, the first end-to-end medication management service with smart pill dispenser and connected app. You can set your medication schedule in Hero's mobile app, load up to a 90-day supply of 10 different medications, and receive alerts from Hero's smart dispenser.

$200 in onboard credit per stateroom, based on the length of the cruise and the stateroom chosen. Holland America Line's fleet of 11 ships offers more than 500 sailings a year visiting all seven continents, including cruises in Alaska, the Caribbean, Mexico, and Europe.



Holland America Line – AARP members receive up toin onboard credit per stateroom, based on the length of the cruise and the stateroom chosen. Hollandfleet of 11 ships offers more than 500 sailings a year visiting all seven continents, including cruises in, the, and

Preferred Hotels & Resorts – AARP members receive an upgrade toExplorer tier status and 2,500bonus points when they book and complete their first stay, which can be redeemed towards future stays. Members will also receive a 20% bonus on earned points, free Wi-Fi, a welcome amenity, and room upgrades (upon availability) on every stay.

RushMyPassport – RushMyPassport offers AARP members exclusive U.S. Passport Renewal Bundles and expedited application processing. These unique service bundles include a user-friendly online application experience, government fees, shipping fees, document pre-check services, and concierge-level support. Restrictions apply.

For more information about the benefits AARP members have access to, visit aarp.org/viewbenefits . AARP commercial member benefits are provided by third parties, not by AARP or its affiliates.

