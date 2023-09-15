Link-age Launch ready to break down silos in healthcare

New company launches innovation & investment platform to identify and solve key friction points across the continuum

MASON, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Link-age announced today the creation of a new connected company, Link-age Launch. Link-age Launch is a partnership comprised of Link-age, a Mason, Ohio-based senior living Group Purchasing Organization and industry innovator, Foodbuy, the largest foodservice procurement solutions organization in North America, and the European Connected Health Alliance (ECHAlliance), a community interest company which uses its revenues and activities to provide benefit to its more than 75 international healthcare ecosystems across the globe.

Link-age Launch will connect providers, payors, policy makers, and strategic partners from across the healthcare continuum to design, build, and launch solutions to address today's most significant challenges in healthcare. The companies behind Link-age Launch plan to leverage their combined expertise as well as their vast networks to build bridges between the acute and post-acute care sectors to create innovative new programs and services.

"For far too long we have seen an industry that has been siloed and challenged in their approach to solving the real-world problems facing patients, providers, payors, and policy makers," said Link-age Chairman & CEO Scott Collins, who will join Link-age's Steve Wittman and Steve Wermuth in leading Link-age Launch. "Now is the time for Link-age Launch to leverage its strategic relationships from across all sectors of the healthcare industry to usher in a new era of coordinated collaborative innovation."

Striving to streamline and improve innovation in healthcare, Link-age Launch will seek to accomplish the following: solicit new ideas in healthcare from around the globe; vet and validate new program and service concepts; assemble development teams from industry leaders; pilot new initiatives across its expanded ecosystem; and take a lead role in scaling winning projects to the broader market.

"To maximize our impact, Link-age Launch will work closely with policy makers in the US and abroad through its global partnership with the ECH Alliance to ensure that the businesses we build are addressing the highest priority challenges facing our aging population at scale and in a responsible way," continued Collins.

To date, the team behind Link-age Launch has successfully piloted two new companies: Healthonomy and Assurance Health.

Healthonomy guides its customers in the healthcare industry through a customized immersion experience that delivers turnkey proprietary AI solutions to address their most mission-critical use cases. Whether it is being used as a force multiplier in care delivery, or reducing waste and optimizing resources to improve operating margins, Healthonomy's branded platform offers its clients peace of mind by incorporating state of the art enterprise controls to maintain strict compliance with all industry specific privacy and regulatory guidelines.

Assurance Health helps the senior living sector, currently experiencing widespread staffing challenges, better attract, delight, and retain workers through its comprehensive benefits platform. The company's solutions are customized to the individual, employing a "talent first" person-centered approach that removes barriers to accessing care. Use of person centered incentives that drive participant participation and a structure that reduces the friction associated with managing claims, payments, & prior authorizations, allows members to focus on the other more important priorities in their life.

Scott Collins will speak about the new company and its role in helping redesign innovation for the 50+ global population at the upcoming ECH Alliance Event during the Sciences Summit at the United Nations General Assembly later this month. Learn more about Link-age Launch at www.linkagelaunch.com.

Link-age is a Mason, Ohio-based company with membership comprised of more than 1,000 senior living and care communities located throughout the United States. Link-age Launch uses its innovation ecosystem as a platform to identify friction points within the healthcare industry so it can design, build, launch and scale businesses that deliver improved strategic, operational, and financial performance for its customers.

