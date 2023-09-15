Ispire Technology Inc. Schedules Fiscal Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ispire Technology Inc. ("Ispire" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ISPR), a leader in vapor technology, providing high-quality, innovative products with first-class performance, announced today that it will host its earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 to discuss the Company's financial results for its fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.

To attend the conference call, please dial in using the information below. When prompted upon dialing-in, please ask for the "Ispire Technology Call."

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 8:00 am ET Toll-Free Dial-In Number: United States: 1-888-346-8982 Mainland China: 4001-201203 Hong Kong: 800-905945 International: 1-412-902-4272

This conference call will be broadcast live on the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=3huXMPJI

Please access the link at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

A playback will be available through 10:00 am ET on September 19, 2023, to September 26, 2023. To listen, please dial+ 1-877-344-7529 if calling from the United States, or 1-412-317-0088 if calling internationally. Use the passcode 1556241 to access the replay.

About Ispire Technology Inc.

Ispire is engaged in the research and development, design, commercialization, sales, marketing, and distribution of branded e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The Company's operating subsidiaries own or license from a related party more than 200 patents received or filed globally. Ispire's tobacco products are marketed under the Aspire brand name and are sold worldwide (except in the United States, People's Republic of China, and Russia) primarily through its distribution network. Ispire's cannabis products are marketed under the Ispire brand name primarily on an original design manufacturer (ODM) basis to other cannabis vapor companies. Ispire currently sells its cannabis vaping hardware only in the United States, and it recently commenced marketing activities in Canada and Europe, primarily in the European Union.

Please visit www.ispiretechnology.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Linkedin, Pinterest, and YouTube. Any information contained on, or that can be accessed through, the Company's website, any other website or any social media, is not a part of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and the conference call described in this press release contains and will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act") as well as Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "strategy," "future," "likely" or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding the Company's strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties including those regarding: the Company's business strategies, the ability of the Company to market to the Ispire ONE, Ispire ONE's success if meeting its goals, the ability of its customers to derive the anticipated benefits of the Ispire ONE and the success of their products on the markets; the Ispire ONE proving to be safe, and the risk and uncertainties described in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and the additional risk described in Ispire's prospectus dated April 3, 2023 filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(1) under Securities Act (File Number: 333-269470) and in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and the Form 8-K filed on September 15, 2023. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The forward-looking statements made in the press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in the press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect.

Investor Relations Contact:

Sherry Zheng/ David Tian

718.213.7386/ 732.208.4091

ir@ispiretechnology.com

View original content:

SOURCE Ispire Technology Inc.