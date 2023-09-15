CASETiFY Ultra Bounce for iPhone 15 Becomes the Most Awarded Phone Case at IFA 2023

The brand has released its Ultra Bounce Case, the most protective yet

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CASETiFY, the global tech accessory brand loved by millennials, Gen Z, and Hollywood celebrities, has showcased at IFA 2023 its brand new Ultra Bounce Case, expected to go on sale in the next few weeks for the iPhone 15 devices. With numerous leading global media naming accessories as "Best of IFA" this year, the 10m (32ft) drop protection provided by the Ultra Bounce Case and its endless customization and design options have been well recognized as superior within the industry.

This year, 7 media houses awarded CASETiFY the "Best of IFA" title. Reviewed , the consumer tech site from USA Today, has commented "Already known for making some of the toughest, most protective phone cases on the market, Casetify unveiled what promises to be its most extreme yet: the Ultra Bounce Case".

Global tech media Make Use Of (MUO) had the following : stylish yet hard-wearing, Casetify knows how to keep your phone safe, giving you peace of mind that your new handset isn't going to meet an untimely demise".

Yanko Design added" Manufacturers naturally design their phones to be beautiful and durable, but let's face it, not all designs suit everyone's tastes and not all phones survive the smallest accidents. That's why there's a thriving market for cases, for protection or for decoration, but it's rare to find designs that attempt to do both. Of course, those do exist, and the new CASETiFY Ultra Bounce Case is one that tries to satisfy both needs.

The Ultra Bounce Case is expected to help consumers push the limits of extreme protection by being able to withstand single drop heights of up to 10m (32ft). Beyond sporting 10X Military Grade Standard (MIL-STD 810G 516.7), the case will also be fully customizable in a variety of fonts, patterns and colors, and available in the endless design options that CASETiFY is known for. After the IFA announcement, sales for the Ultra Bounce Case are expected to open mid-September.

About CASETiFY

CASETiFY is a global lifestyle brand and home to the first and largest platform for customized tech accessories. Created with the highest-quality materials and most cutting-edge designs, CASETiFY's products empower self-expression by turning your personal electronics into highly designed, stylishly slim, drop-proof accessories. Known for tapping top artists, big celebrities and creatives for its Co-Lab program, CASETiFY gives brands and individuals the opportunity to share their unique visions with the world. With 30+ retail shops and growing, CASETiFY Studio provides a one-stop, visual retail experience where customers can customize their accessories on the spot. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, please visit www.CASETiFY.com.

