SNC-Lavalin Opens the Market

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer and Jeff Bell, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. and their management team joined Valérie Douville, Director, Compliance, Capital Formation, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the exciting future ahead for the company under a new brand name: AtkinsRéalis (TSX: ATRL, effective 09/18/2023).

Building on more than a century of accomplishments from brands such as SNC-Lavalin, Atkins, and Faithful+Gould, AtkinsRéalis brings the whole organization together under one single brand. As a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, AtkinsRéalis combines the expertise of its 36,000 employees across markets and regions to deliver end-to-end solutions in the built and natural environments.

