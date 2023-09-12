TARGET TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC. INTRODUCES REVOLUTIONARY NEW INFILL

Cooling Plant-Based Infill Has Arrived!

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Technologies International Inc. (TTII), announced today that the company has been named the exclusive distributor of NATURE'S INFILL™. This American-grown, sustainable, high-performance infill is made from organic corn material and delivers benefits unsurpassed in the industry.

Target Technologies International Inc. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Target Technologies Internationa) (PRNewswire)

The product was created with safety in mind. As many parts of the world are experiencing prolonged periods of extreme heat, the corn-based infill can reduce the surface temperature of the turf by up to 29°F through slow water evaporation. Additionally, its unique shape and composition provide excellent shock absorption and cushioning, and the infill is free from harmful chemicals and toxins making it an ideal choice for athletic fields, playgrounds, dog parks, and more.

While safety is paramount, testing reflects the emphasis on performance of NATURE'S INFILL. This low maintenance infill tested highly successful in HIC, AAA and GMax performance testing along with silica sand and pad, while friability roller testing demonstrated durability and longevity.

John B. Giraud, managing director of TTII, commented "This is a revolutionary infill that delivers on safety, performance, durability, and sustainability. When we recognized the multiple benefits of Nature's Infill, we quickly realized it was a game changer and wanted to be the exclusive distributor of this specialty infill product."

The grass has never been greener at Highland Elementary School in Visalia, CA. The school project was featured in a recent article by the Visalia Times Delta where Nature's Infill was installed in their new synthetic turf field. Click here for more information on this exciting project.

NATURE'S INFILL ships in 40 lb. bags or 2,000 lb. bulk bags to support the variety of landscape turf needs and distributed globally by TTII.

About Target Technologies International Inc. (TTII)

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, TTII is one of the artificial sports field industry's premium infill and related products suppliers. With more than 60 years of experience, TTII is recognized for innovation, quality products, logistics and a focus on environmentally conscious products. For more information on the company and NATURE'S INFILL click here for specification sheets and testing reports or visit the company's website at www.ttiionline.com , call 888.887.7373 or 604.421.3620 or email sales@ttiionline.com . TTII is a wholly owned subsidiary of The QUIKRETE Companies®.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Target Technologies International Inc.