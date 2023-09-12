RTX delivers first B-52 AESA radar to Boeing

The new B-52 radar is based on AESA technologies developed from RTX's pioneering AN/APG-79 radar

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, delivered the first B-52 active electronically scanned array radar (AESA) to Boeing for the U.S. Air Force's B-52 Radar Modernization Program. This first radar will be used for system integration, verification, and testing.

A B-52 Stratofortress arrives at Joint Base San Antonio. The aircraft will undergo instillation of an upgraded radar system manufactured by RTX. Photo courtesy of the Boeing Co. (PRNewswire)

"Outfitting the B-52 with an AESA radar replaces its current 1960s radar technology," says Michelle Styczynski, vice president of Agile Radar Solutions at Raytheon. "With an AESA radar on board, the B-52 will gain improved navigation and targeting capabilities in higher threat areas."

The B-52's new radar will enable improved mapping and detection range and increase the number of targets the platform can engage simultaneously. Along with improved modes and capabilities, the AESA radar will help crews see further, more accurately and have increased situational awareness.

"This new AESA radar will give the B-52 more capability than it has today and allow for the possibility to enhance access to growth capabilities in the future," said Jennifer Wong, senior director, Boeing Bomber Programs. "A lot of amazing collaboration by our Boeing team, Raytheon and the Air Force made this possible."

Under the contract, Raytheon is designing, developing, and producing the radar systems for the entire U.S. Air Force B-52 fleet. The advanced radar upgrade will ensure the aircraft remains relevant and mission ready through its lifetime.

Production of the radars is taking place in Forest, Mississippi and El Segundo, California. The remaining test-phase radars are expected to be delivered through the summer of 2024.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Media Contact:

Britta Kons

britta.kons@rtx.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RTX