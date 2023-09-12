National Grid and Hitachi Energy Transportation Decarbonization Study Highlights Path to Readying the Grid for Electric Fleets

Study provides a playbook to address potential capacity challenges ahead of widespread adoption of electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study by National Grid and Hitachi Energy emphasizes the need for proactive planning and strategic investment to ensure the grid is primed for electrification of medium and heavy-duty vehicles (MHDVs) like buses, trucks, and vans.

(PRNewsfoto/National Grid) (PRNewswire)

The study, "The Road to Transportation Decarbonization: Readying the Grid for Electric Fleets," builds on a 2021 collaborative study conducted by the two companies. This latest study provides insight into what is needed from utilities and external stakeholders, including state and local government, businesses, and communities, as electrification of fleet vehicles ramps up in the coming years.

While the 2021 study evaluated total electric load growth associated with the electrification of over 50 fleets in one city in National Grid's service area in the Northeast, this study provides a zoomed-in view of electrification's impacts on a specific community. "Readying the Grid for Electric Fleets" puts readers in the shoes of a utility planner seeking to accommodate charging growth from over 400 electric trucks on one lightly utilized distribution line.

By focusing on this case study line, or feeder, the analysis from National Grid and Hitachi Energy provides valuable snapshots of how the phased introduction of electric vehicles will impact grid infrastructure over time. The study reveals that when just 10 percent of current MHDVs electrify, peak electric demand on the case study feeder will nearly double. When one third of MHDVs electrify, the line will exceed its rating and utility solutions will be required to enable further electrification.

The study demonstrates how three different infrastructure strategies – electric network reconfiguration, multi-value grid infrastructure upgrades, and non-wires solutions – can meet the identified needs. The case study feeder is what the study identifies as an "Area of Capacity" since it has more headroom than 75% of the distribution lines in National Grid's territory. It can accommodate substantial MHDV charging load without major upgrades. Other "Areas of Need" will have grid headroom constraints or contingency requirements, and the three grid infrastructure strategies allow readers to apply study insights to these areas.

"Since we formed our partnership and released our first study together, the pace of fleet electrification has only accelerated," said Reihaneh Irani-Famili, Vice President of Clean Energy Development at National Grid New England. "As the grid is called upon to power transit agencies, school buses, and local businesses, we will be in a race to ensure we have a smarter, stronger, cleaner grid and infrastructure so that we can be ready ahead of need. This case study further demonstrates how an optimized, proactive approach to infrastructure planning can help us accelerate early adoption and pave the road for continued MHDV electrification, which will benefit communities and commerce and protect our shared climate."

"This new study provides valuable, actionable insights that can help to guide planning for utilities and transportation companies alike," said Anthony Allard, Executive VP and Head of North America, Hitachi Energy. "Smarter planning and investments today, guided by close collaboration across the EV ecosystem, will help us avoid painful capacity challenges down the road. This work can provide a roadmap for smoother electric MHDV adoption."

The study indicates that, to maximize efficiency and reduce costs, utilities should consider each location's near and long-term needs and existing capacity on the grid. In doing so, utilities can support early electrification in Areas of Capacity with minimal cost while targeting investment to Areas of Need, ensuring no community is left behind.

The study calls for a coordinated response including utilities, regulators, businesses, communities, and others to meet the forthcoming challenges. The study suggests that regulatory and planning structures must evolve to accommodate MHDV electrification, and new partnerships must arise to support the electrification journey.

National Grid recently submitted a Future Grid plan in Massachusetts to implement wide scale upgrades in the state that would improve network infrastructure, implement new technology and platforms, and install new customer programs to provide more customer choice and control. The Future Grid plan is intended to upgrade the grid to enable, among other benefits, the ability to charge 1.1 million EVs by 2030. In New York, National Grid is active in a new regulatory proceeding established to address the grid demands of MHDV charging. In both states, National Grid supports its customers in installing EV charging through make-ready incentives, fleet assessments, and rate options.

About National Grid

National Grid (NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York and Massachusetts. National Grid is focused on building a smarter, stronger, cleaner energy future — transforming our networks with more reliable and resilient energy solutions to meet state climate goals and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

For more information, please visit our website, follow us on Twitter, watch us on YouTube, like us on Facebook and find us on Instagram.

About Hitachi Energy

Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of over $10 billion USD.

https://www.hitachienergy.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/hitachienergy

https://twitter.com/HitachiEnergy

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Grid