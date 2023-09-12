Insider named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Personalization Engines for the third year running with the highest scores for all three personalization use cases in the Critical Capabilities report.

Insider named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Personalization Engines for the third year running with the highest scores for all three personalization use cases in the Critical Capabilities report.

Insider 's personalization engine empowers brands to harness the power of data and AI to deliver tailored experiences across all channels. With industry-leading technologies like two-way unstructured conversational commerce on WhatsApp, Generative CX, and cookieless delivery, Insider is trusted by 1,200+ leading enterprise companies and high-growth startups, including Samsung, Coca-Cola, GAP, Marks & Spencer, Virgin, Burger King, Toyota, Santander, Vodafone, Madeira Madeira, Adidas, Singapore Airlines, CNN, Lenovo, and many more, to help global brands accelerate growth and deliver the fastest time to value.

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insider , one platform for building individualized, cross-channel customer experiences, today announced it has been named as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines for the third consecutive year, receiving highest scores in all three personalization use cases: Marketing (3.99/5.0), Digital Commerce (4.11/5.0), and Services and Support (3.94/5.0).

Insider Logo (PRNewswire)

The latest Gartner report evaluates the 10 personalization solution providers based on two parameters: 'Ability to Execute' and 'Completeness of Vision'. Insider, the only independent player, believes that its Leader position underscores Insider's agility, focus, and unmatched speed in delivering industry-leading solutions like Generative AI to marketers globally.

The 2023 Gartner Critical Capabilities Report for Personalization engines ranks the 10 vendors for three primary use cases:

Marketing: By analyzing the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience in the right context to maximize marketing and advertising performance.

Digital Commerce: By examining the capabilities to tailor content, offers, recommendations and experiences across digital sales channels.

Services and Support: By assessing the support to offered to customize online and offline experiences across business functions to reduce customer effort or increase customer satisfaction and advocacy.

Gain complimentary access to the report →

Insider believes the fundamental personalization capabilities that position it as the #1 choice for marketers worldwide are:

WhatsApp Commerce: Two-way, End-to-End, Conversational Experiences

Insider's Meta-powered WhatsApp Commerce enables brands to deliver end-to-end conversational experiences where consumers can discover, browse, and buy directly in WhatsApp. By leveraging templates for product catalogs, category lists, and detailed description cards, businesses can run conversational campaigns for various scenarios to enhance AOV, repurchase rate, and more. MadeiraMadeira , Brazil's biggest home goods platform, improved AOV and achieved a 3.5X higher conversion rate with Insider's WhatsApp solution.

A Senior Manager at one of the world's leading travel and hospitality brands and a long-standing Insider customer said, "WhatsApp has been a game changer for us. In just six months, we now conduct 80% of our customer service correspondence via WhatsApp and we're excited to launch more marketing messages via this channel to drive further conversions and revenue." Read the full review on Gartner Peer Insights.

AI-Powered Product Discovery: Smart and Immersive Search Experiences

Insider's Smart Recommendations Engine is powered by deep learning algorithms and helps brand deliver captivating experiences via cutting-edge, top-tier functionalities such as swipeable templates on InStory , AI-led site search Eureka , and widget-based recommendations. Levis , the American clothing company known worldwide for its brand of denim jeans, achieved 235% higher product page views by delivering personalized product recommendations using Smart Recommender .

"With the help of the Smart Recommender tool and marketing automation, the business has realized a significant 5X increase in ROI after the onboarding period," said the Marketing Manager at the top global retail brand. Read the full review on Gartner Peer Insights .

AMP-Powered Emails: Interactive Web-style Experiences on Email

Insider's AMP emails have 130% higher form submissions, 5X greater engagement, and 107% higher ROI compared to regular emails. With AMP, brands can deliver web-like experiences within emails, such as click-to-submit NPS surveys, collapsible menus, gorgeous swipe-able gallery experiences, travel bookings, zero-party data collection surveys, and more. NA-KD, Europe's fastest growing fashion brand , increased customer lifetime value by 25% with Insider 's AMP-powered emails.

Cookieless Personalization: Relevant Experiences that Respect Customer Privacy

Insider's cookieless personalization solution helps brands comply with global regulations like GDPR and CCPA. By blocking user activity tracking until explicit consent is granted, Insider helps brands deliver customized on-site experiences for opted-out users by leveraging contextual data (like device type and page URL) that doesn't include specific user information. Philips , a global technology and healthcare giant, increased AOV by 35% with personalization.

Generative AI: Driving Productivity and Efficiency for the fFture

Insider recently launched the world's first end-to-end Generative CX solution for delivering relevant, personalized experiences on autopilot. From segment discovery to journey creation to copy creation, Insider's world-class, patent-pending AI allows marketers to build revenue-boosting, personalized, 1:1 customer experiences in minutes—while increasing productivity and efficiency dramatically.

Hande Cilingir, Co-Founder and CEO at Insider, said, "Being recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines for the third year running, we feel, , is a testament that the Insider platform enables businesses to reach the tallest level of personalization achievable. At Insider, our commitment to source innovative solutions to marketers' greatest challenges before they even arise informs everything that we do. For many brands, achieving true personalization - a totally unique experience per person - remains a challenge. While consumers may be segmented, and experiences may have elements of personalization, many marketers still cannot deliver unique experiences. Marketing technology plays a significant role in not being able to achieve this. Powered by our patent-pending Generative AI solutions, the Insider platform makes marketing teams worldwide more productive and efficient than ever before, while helping them reach new levels of growth."

Read the report to find out why Insider has been named a Leader by Gartner and why Insider believes its personalization and strong product vision make it the #1 choice for top global brands across industries .

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines, Jason McNellis, Joseph Enever, Ant Duffin, Alex De Fursac Gash, 6 September 2023

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Personalization Engines, Jason McNellis, Joseph Enever, Ant Duffin, Alex De Fursac Gash, 6 September 2023

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Insider

Insider —one platform for individualized, cross-channel experiences—enables enterprise marketers to connect customer data across channels and systems, predict their future behavior with an AI intent engine, and individualize customer experiences. Marketers use Insider's platform to deliver experiences across channels like Web , App , Web Push , Email , SMS , and Messaging Apps (WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, RCS).

Insider recently unlocked unicorn status and NASDAQ congratulated the company for becoming one of the few woman-founded, women-led B2B SaaS unicorns in the world. Insider was named as a Leader in The Forrester Wave for Cross-Channel Campaign Management 2021 , and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Customer Data Platforms Focused on Front-Office Users 2021-22 Vendor Assessment. The company has been named #1 Leader on G2's Mobile Marketing Software and Personalization Grids with a 4.7/5 rating for 20 consecutive quarters. CrunchBase recently ranked Insider's co-founder and CEO Hande Cilingir as one of the top women CEOs outside the US.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Insider