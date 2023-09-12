Gogo AVANCE L5 with 5G Provisions Now Offered by Dassault Falcon Jet

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Business Aviation's (NASDAQ: GOGO) AVANCE L5 system with full Gogo 5G provisioning is now available to Dassault Falcon Jet Service Center customers for popular models of its Falcon business jets.

Dassault designs, manufactures, and supports more than 2,000 Falcons in service of which more than 500 are harnessing the power of AVANCE L5 which provides an easy upgrade path to new technologies like Gogo 5G.

"Gogo 5G was designed with our customers in mind to deliver high throughput with low latency, addressing the increased demand for data-heavy services and applications," said Dave Salvador, Gogo's vice president of aftermarket sales. "Dassault's investment in Gogo 5G provisions and STC development is a critical component in bringing this game-changing network technology to the market."

Customers who choose to upgrade to AVANCE L5 now will experience an immediate performance boost and will be provisioned for Gogo 5G when it launches. During 5G provisioning, aircraft will be installed with a Gogo AVANCE L5 system and two belly-mounted multiband (MB13) antennas. The system will operate on the Gogo Biz 4G network until the AVANCE LX5 single box LRU – fully integrated with Gogo 5G connectivity – is available for installation in mid-year 2024.

Dassault will secure full Gogo 5G and AVANCE LX5 Supplemental Type Certifications (STCs) once the 5G service is available.

Gogo is offering significant savings up to $50,000 for customers looking to upgrade or install AVANCE L5 now in preparation for AVANCE LX5 and Gogo 5G availability.

About Gogo

Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of June 30, 2023, Gogo reported 7,064 business aircraft flying with its ATG systems onboard, 3,598 of which are flying with a Gogo AVANCE L5 or L3 system; and 4,433 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at www.gogoair.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain disclosures in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our business and financial outlook, capital allocation strategy and plans and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "budget," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "future" and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the impact of increases in interest rates; our ability to continue to generate revenue from the provision of our connectivity services; our ability to evaluate or pursue strategic opportunities; our ability to develop and deploy Gogo 5G, Global Broadband or other next generation technologies; our ability to deliver the expected performance capabilities of any new technology; the impact of our indebtedness; limitations and restrictions in the agreements governing our current and future indebtedness and our ability to service our indebtedness; fluctuations in our operating results; and other events beyond our control that may result in unexpected adverse operating results.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2023, and in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC on May 3, 2023 and August 7, 2023.

Any one of these factors or a combination of these factors could materially affect our financial condition or future results of operations and could influence whether any forward-looking statements contained in this report ultimately prove to be accurate. Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

