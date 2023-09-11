SPL acquires Volumetrics, Expanding its Mobile Flow Laboratory Footprint

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SPL Inc, a leading provider of compliance and testing services for energy, environmental and other end markets, has acquired Volumetrics, a leader in fiscal loss mitigation of tradeable energy products.

This acquisition enhances SPL's industry-leading calibration, compliance and data services nationwide with Volumetrics operating flow meter verification laboratories in North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico. The Volumetrics leadership team will continue with SPL and will join the Metrology Division lead by Stormy Phillips.

"We're extremely excited by this acquisition," said Stormy Phillips, President of Metrology and Data Services for SPL. "The skill and reputation of Volumetrics at reducing meter uncertainty and minimizing financial risk for companies is unrivaled."

"SPL is a perfect partner for Volumetrics. We're excited about how this partnership will benefit our services, our people, and our customers. SPL's digital platform will allow us to provide our clients with unprecedented access and insight into their data," said Steve Wilson, President and CEO of Volumetrics.

SPL, headquartered in The Woodlands, TX, is one of North America's leading TIC providers serving environmental, energy, aerospace, utility, and consumer end markets. SPL is backed by Sentinel Capital Partners. Learn more about how SPL employees are advancing The Science of Sure™ at www.spl-inc.com .

Founded in 2008, Volumetrics is a recognized industry leader in precision flow meter verification, that provides customers with accurate flow data and validation of measurement system integrity.

