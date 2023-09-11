Research Solutions & Clinitech India Partner to Transform Medical Education

HENDERSON, Nev., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions (NASDAQ: RSSS), a trusted partner providing cloud-based workflow solutions to accelerate research for R&D-driven organizations, is pleased to announce its partnership with Clinitech India, a leading eLearning platform provider, as a preferred distributor of Research Solutions' advanced transactional services to Indian medical colleges. This strategic collaboration will enhance the availability of crucial research materials, scientific literature, and other essential resources for the nearly 400 medical colleges throughout India that are customers of Clinitech.

With access to Research Solutions' comprehensive suite of cloud-based research tools, combined with Clinitech's expertise in the Indian market, medical colleges will be able to streamline their research process for a more efficient experience.

"We are thrilled to partner with Clinitech and help Indian medical colleges take advantage of our combined research workflow solutions," said CEO of Research Solutions, Roy W. Olivier. "This collaboration represents exciting advancements for research and education in India's medical landscape."

Clinitech Founder & Director, Rajesh Kumar Singh, echoed Olivier's sentiment. "Our aim is to make it easier for educational institutions across India to access crucial resources that can help further their academic pursuits," said Singh. "Partnering with Research Solutions on this venture will enable us to remain at the forefront of scientific knowledge dissemination."

The synergy between Clinitech and Research Solutions will transform the research experience for these medical colleges, enabling them to achieve their research objectives and pursue academic excellence more efficiently and seamlessly. With this partnership, both companies hope to make a positive impact on the future of medical education in India.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of obtaining, managing, and creating intellectual property. Founded in 2006 as Reprints Desk, the company was a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, the company's SaaS research platform, to streamline access to the latest scientific research and data with 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com.

About Clinitech India

Clinitech India is committed to becoming the premier third-party e-commerce platform for the ed-tech industry. With a focus on driving technological advancements, they provide a universal platform for ed-tech innovators to showcase their groundbreaking inventions. With over thirty years of experience in the ed-tech and science sectors, Clinitech India is dedicated to fostering an interoperable, whole-tech ecosystem.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding additional customers, potential acquisitions and the Company's prospects for growth, profitability, and cash flow. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

