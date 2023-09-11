Massage Heights Expands in California, Secures Signed Agreement in Encinitas with Longtime Multi-Unit Franchisees

Leading Massage Franchise Grows Footprint with Decade-Long Operators to Open Their Fifth Wellness Retreat

ENCINITAS, Calif. , Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Heights , a leading massage and wellness franchise, announces a signed franchise agreement in northern San Diego, further growing the brand's footprint in California. The location will provide an elevated experience to those in the community who are seeking personalized wellness treatment options. The Retreat is located at 130 N. El Camino Real in Encinitas and is slated to open by late October or mid-November 2023.

Behind the new agreement is avid consumers-turned longtime franchisees, Mitchell and Deborah Simon. Born and raised in California, Mitchell was a consultant for over 30 years where he implemented computer systems on a global basis for many familiar names such as Dole Food Company, Oakley, 20th Century Fox, and various other companies. Upon retirement, Mitchell found he wasn't quite ready to leave the business world, but this time wanted to work for himself. Having been a frequent member of the Massage Heights in Newport Beach and interested in its business model, he made the move to become a part of the brand in partnership with his wife, Debbie.

The couple opened their first Massage Heights location in 2013, opening additional locations over the years. Debbie started out helping with the overall operations of the retreats, which she still does today, but is the expert in managing the Skincare side of the services. She creates all of the skincare events that each retreat schedules during the year. She also helps to manage the day-to-day operations, hiring, and staffing of the Lifestyle Consultants at various locations. Now, after being franchisees of the brand for a decade, the Simons have further reinvested into Massage Heights with a franchise agreement for their fifth location.

"Working with Massage Heights the last 10 years has been rewarding as we've been able to make an impact on so many individuals," said Mitchell. "Personally, I have been receiving both massage and facial services since I was a teenager and have experienced the power of these therapeutic relief services. Being a multi-unit owner has allowed me to scale more efficiently, which ultimately enables me to help more people. We also have great relationships with the local massage therapy schools that has played a huge role in recruiting our massage and skin care therapists. My wife and I look forward to continued growth with Massage Heights for years to come."

The IFA projected that service-based industries will witness the highest growth, with beauty, fitness, health and wellness concepts ranking on the top of this list. With the industry primed for increased growth, Massage Heights has identified target markets and has vast whitespace available nationwide.

"We are proud to see the Simons growth with Massage Heights," said Susan Boresow, President & CEO of Massage Heights. "Both Mitchell and Debbie embody a deep passion and unwavering commitment to the wellness of others. It is a clear testament to the strength of our brand and franchise model when a franchisee continues to invest, especially after ten years. We are thrilled to have them as a part of our expansion in California."

Massage Heights is currently seeking single and multi-unit operators to join its growing brand. To learn about Massage Heights franchise opportunities, visit https://www.massageheightsfranchise.com/ .

About Massage Heights

The massage franchise started in 2004 and has grown to more than 115 Retreats throughout North America by providing personalized wellness treatment options through therapeutic massage and skincare services. Massage Heights is a massage and wellness franchise dedicated to elevating the lives of others by providing Members and Guests with professional, affordable and resort-quality massage, skincare and wellness services.

