Research Solutions Announces Date Change for Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Results Conference Call

HENDERSON, Nev., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, today announced a date change for its conference call to discuss results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended June 30, 2023. The call will now be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 , at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)

Dial-in number: 1-412-317-5180

Conference ID: 10182138

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company's website at http://researchsolutions.investorroom.com.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of obtaining, managing, and creating intellectual property. Founded in 2006 as Reprints Desk, the company was a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, the company's SaaS research platform, to streamline access to the latest scientific research and data with 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com

