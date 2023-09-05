WARNER MUSIC GROUP AND ELLIOT GRAINGE'S 10K PROJECTS ANNOUNCE JOINT VENTURE

Trailblazing label has discovered chart-topping artists including Trippie Redd, Ice Spice, Iann Dior & Internet Money

Next generation team behind 30 platinum-certified hits to benefit from WMG's investment while growing entrepreneurial culture

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Music Group (Nasdaq: WMG) has entered into a joint venture with 10K Projects, the groundbreaking Los Angeles-based label founded in 2016 by Elliot Grainge. 10K Projects will become a standalone label within the WMG ecosystem, bringing its superstar roster and next generation team into the WMG fold. As 10K Projects continues to grow, the label and its artists will benefit from WMG's investment, expertise, and global infrastructure, including via support from ADA. Grainge will remain CEO of 10K Projects, guiding the company along with Co-Presidents Zach Friedman and Tony Talamo. Grainge will join WMG's global leadership team.

10K Projects & WMG Logos (PRNewswire)

A fierce champion of exceptional talent, 10K Projects is home to stars such as Trippie Redd, who in just five years has scored eight Top 5 albums and mixtapes; Iann Dior, who spent eight weeks at No. 1 with the infectious hit "Mood"; and Internet Money, whose multi-platinum "Lemonade" boasts more than one billion Spotify streams and charted in over 25 countries. 10K Projects also launched the career of hip-hop sensation Ice Spice, who will continue to record for 10K Projects/Capitol Records.

"Joining Warner Music Group provides us with the backing, the collective expertise and vision to empower our artists and our employees on the next phase of our journey," said Elliot Grainge, Founder & CEO, 10K. "Max and Robert have been making all the right moves to position WMG for the future in what I think is one of the most fertile and exciting growth periods for the global music business. They have also shown that they value the kind of independent spirit and commitment to artist development that has made 10K successful so far. I know I speak for Zach, Tony and the entire team when I say how excited we are to get started in our new home."

"Elliot and 10K don't just discover original talent, they understand how to ignite fandom and create fresh impact with each release. It's a label full of next generation possibilities – with its artists, its leader, and its team. As 10K joins our thriving network of independent music brands, we're committed to giving it the freedom and backing to reach new heights," said Max Lousada, CEO, Recorded Music, WMG.

"We welcome 10K's extraordinary artists, its talented founder Elliot, and his entrepreneurial team to WMG. Together, we'll grow our investment in artistry and accelerate the pace of our innovation," said Robert Kyncl, CEO, WMG.

10K Projects' artist roster includes established superstars and fast-rising names, from rap heavyweight 6ix9ine to viral pop duo Surfaces, as well as exciting talent like Aitch, YTB Fatt, SXMPRA, COIN, and more. Grainge was also behind the signing of XXXTENTACION in 2016. In just seven years, 10K Projects' team of expert digital marketers has been behind countless commercial and cultural hits, including over 30 platinum-certified singles.

In 2022, Grainge struck a deal to bring Homemade Projects – the label behind Gen Z talent including Surfaces, COIN, and Salem Ilese – into the fold. Homemade also encompasses an influencer management company with a roster of 20 clients including Jake Shane, Larray and others, and a merchandise operation with clients, including Crime Junkie, Ali Wong, Emergency Intercom, Lala Kent, 100 gecs, Young the Giant, and others. As part of the Homemade acquisition, the company's co-founders Zach Friedman and Tony Talamo came on board as Co-Presidents of 10K Projects, overseeing A&R, marketing, publicity, and creative for the label.

