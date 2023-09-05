iHerb Celebrates 27 Years of Quality and Announces Historic Anniversary Sale

Leading health and wellness eCommerce store celebrates another year of accomplishments fueled by its "quality first" foundation to its products, customers, and employees, offering daily deep discounts for a limited time

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iHerb proudly announces its 27th anniversary and historic anniversary sale. Whilst reflecting on and celebrating the brand's foundation of putting quality at the forefront, not only with its products but also its service to consumers and its dedication to its employees. The momentous occasion will be commemorated with the largest promotion in the brand's 27-year history, where customers can enjoy 27% off daily deals and promotions from September 1 to October 2nd, starting at 10 am PT on iherb.com.

iHerb's mission to make health and wellness accessible to all has been demonstrated through its best-in-class distribution, quality products, library of wellness resources, company awards, and so much more. iHerb provides customers in over 180 countries with a localized experience that makes it quick and simple for people around the globe to shop for the finest wellness products at the very best prices.

"As we celebrate 27 years of serving customers globally, we could not be more proud of the foundation we have laid to make health and wellness accessible to all," stated CEO Emun Zabihi. "This anniversary is the commemoration of quality and authenticity being a pillar of our business, not only as it relates to our products, but also in services to our customers and to our employees."

iHerb continues to strive to make wellness better, encouraging customers to make healthy decisions by aiding them in simplifying their wellness routines with accessible, quality products and trusted resources. Consumers can join the celebration of the 27-year journey by shopping the unprecedented anniversary sale and enjoying deals sitewide across categories.

Join iHerb in celebrating the biggest promotion in its 27-year history! Visit the site daily to discover new incredible deals. For more information about iHerb, please visit www.iherb.com

About iHerb

iHerb empowers people to enhance their health, happiness, and well-being. As a global eCommerce platform, we are on a mission to offer our customers earth's best selection of health and wellness products at the best possible value, delivered with the most convenient experience. We believe health and wellness should not be a privilege but a universal right made possible through compassion and our collective action – and everyone, no matter who they are or where they are, should have easy access to products that will help them live their healthiest, best life. www.iherb.com .

