Anza Launches New Platform to Accelerate the Speed and Volume of Solar and Storage Projects Deployed Amidst Record Demand for Renewable Energy

New cloud-based digital platform and optimization engine enables developers, IPPs, and EPCs to rapidly make optimal design and procurement decisions and realize millions in additional value over a project's duration.

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anza , a leading solar and energy storage procurement platform, today announced a first-of-its-kind digital application designed to transform the selection and procurement process for large-scale solar and battery storage projects. Backed by a proprietary optimization engine, the platform enables buyers to instantly and easily source, compare, and rank equipment based on long-term project value and lifecycle costs all in one place – enabling developers, IPPs, and EPCs, to build projects faster and capture millions of dollars in additional value over a project's duration.

The current solar and storage procurement process has long been plagued by inefficiencies, relying on outdated pricing, data, and analytics tools to make complex and dynamic purchasing decisions. Most buyers still employ manual, offline processes that take weeks or months to compare the prices of materials, with no simple way to account for balance of system (BOS) cost impacts, ongoing maintenance costs, product efficiency, shipping times, and other critical factors. The result is thousands of hours of wasted time, design rework, project delays, and suboptimal product choices leading to lower long-term project returns. Meanwhile, emerging risks around supply chains and extreme weather are only compounding these challenges.

Anza's new cloud-based platform addresses these challenges by creating a one-stop shop for buyers to rapidly make optimal design and procurement decisions. For the first time, buyers have a tool to see all the technical, financial, supply chain, and risk-related data required to select the best components for their project. Anza's technology provides the analytics necessary to instantly compare solar module prices, weigh system costs and production-related revenue between module options, as well as rank energy storage equipment options, accounting for both upfront and operating costs. Additionally, Anza provides proprietary calculations to assess the lifetime value of solar and energy storage projects including:

Ranking by Anza's Effective Dollars per Watt TM : Buyers can see dozens of solar modules ranked by Effective Dollars per Watt, a new metric to normalize module price incorporating BOS cost impacts and production-related revenue adjustments. Effective Dollars per Watt calculates the difference between upfront cost, savings, and the present value of revenue, allowing customers to immediately understand the value of modules over the lifetime of the project. Customers are able to filter results by quarter availability, module size, BNEF Tier 1 status, or technology. Project assumptions can also be dialed in to receive the most accurate recommendations. Buyers can see dozens of solar modules ranked by Effective Dollars per Watt, a new metric to normalize module price incorporating BOS cost impacts and production-related revenue adjustments. Effective Dollars per Watt calculates the difference between upfront cost, savings, and the present value of revenue, allowing customers to immediately understand the value of modules over the lifetime of the project. Customers are able to filter results by quarter availability, module size, BNEF Tier 1 status, or technology. Project assumptions can also be dialed in to receive the most accurate recommendations.

Ranking by Battery Total Lifecycle Cost : After submitting a battery project to Anza , customers will see recommended DC block and Power Conversion System (PCS) configurations, ranked in order of total lifecycle cost. This is determined by calculating installation and operating costs, including preventative maintenance, augmentation install costs, and DC block and PCS warranty costs. For the first time, energy storage buyers using Anza's technology can immediately evaluate the optimal battery augmentation scenario for every technology option on their project, saving potentially weeks of evaluation during critical procurement periods. After submitting a battery project to, customers will see recommended DC block and Power Conversion System (PCS) configurations, ranked in order of total lifecycle cost. This is determined by calculating installation and operating costs, including preventative maintenance, augmentation install costs, and DC block and PCS warranty costs. For the first time, energy storage buyers usingtechnology can immediately evaluate the optimal battery augmentation scenario for every technology option on their project, saving potentially weeks of evaluation during critical procurement periods.

"We've reached an inflection point where the industry is moving at hyper-speed and it's never been more critical to remove roadblocks to project speed and volume. But the procurement process has been stuck in the dark ages, impacting both project timelines and revenue," says Mike Hall, CEO of Anza. "With the Anza platform, months worth of manual work is condensed to minutes, enabling solar and energy storage project development to become faster, more efficient, and ultimately more profitable."

Anza's platform is revolutionizing the solar and energy storage procurement process and solving decades-long inefficiencies that have traditionally hamstrung project development. Leveraging industry-leading software and data analytics, Anza acts as a much-needed guide in the procurement process to allow customers to make fast, strategic, and financially beneficial decisions that significantly impact the rate of return on projects.

Launched as an independent company in May 2023 , Anza is backed by a team with decades of solar procurement experience and industry-leading energy storage procurement and implementation experience. The company has experienced over 100% YoY growth. To date, the Anza platform has supported customers in evaluating over 21 GW of solar and 42 GWh across over 600 projects.

Anza is an innovative procurement platform that enables solar and energy storage project developers, owners, utilities and EPCs to earn more project profit. It quickly analyzes and ranks module or energy storage equipment options by financial value according to specific project inputs. In addition to a robust analytics engine, Anza's expert team guides customers through their procurement selection to minimize risk and maximize value by providing access to excellent pricing, pre-negotiated terms and executed master supply contracts. The dual-sided platform enables vendors to actively participate, gaining access to real-time market data, a growing sales channel, and the ability to customize their offerings easily.

Anza was born from internal tools at Borrego that maximized the financial value of its own projects. In 2021, Anza launched as a standalone procurement application for broader industry use and to further the company's mission of accelerating the adoption of renewable energy. For more information, visit anzarenewables.com .

