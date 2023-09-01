Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and UPPAbaby® team up for new "Heart & Stroll Program" during Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month

Throughout September, UPPAbaby online sales will benefit pediatric cancer care and research at Dana-Farber

BOSTON, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana-Farber Cancer Institute has partnered with juvenile gear company UPPAbaby®, which aims to improve the lives of parents through their innovative juvenile gear, to offer a new and meaningful way to support pediatric patient care and cancer research. For the month of September, UPPAbaby will donate $25,000 from product sales to Dana-Farber as part of the new "Heart & Stroll Program," taking place in celebration of both Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month and Baby Safety Awareness Month.

The "Heart & Stroll Program" aims to amplify Dana-Farber's efforts in vital pediatric cancer research, clinical trials, and treatment. Together, both brands are advancing the vision of a world without pediatric cancer. The program includes online sales of products including strollers, playards, car seats and accessories. To learn more and to browse UPPAbaby's products, visit www.UPPAbaby.com or follow UPPAbaby on Instagram (@uppababy), Facebook (UPPAbaby) and LinkedIn (UPPAbaby).

"We launched our reimagined and refreshed brand platform centered around "Parenthood, Understood.™" in early 2022 with the core pillars centered around understanding parenthood, child development, and family wellness in the workplace, community, and beyond. When Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund approached us earlier this year, the synergies between both brands aligned so well and we really felt that it made sense to help bring awareness to finding a cure for pediatric cancer, as well as support Baby Safety Month," said Senior Communications Manager, Mary-Catherine Wright.

"We are excited to partner with UPPAbaby on this new initiative to better understand and treat childhood cancers, especially during this year's Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month," said Alexa Woodward, assistant vice president of corporate partnerships for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund. "Together, we strive to reduce the burden of cancer and provide hope for patients and families."

The proceeds support Dana-Farber's ongoing effort to prevent, treat, and defy cancer by accelerating revolutionary science, extraordinary care, exceptional expertise, today and going forward. To learn more, visit www.DanaFarber.org.

About Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is one of the world's leading centers of cancer research and treatment. Dana-Farber's mission is to reduce the burden of cancer through scientific inquiry, clinical care, education, community engagement, and advocacy. Dana-Farber is a federally designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and a teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. We provide the latest treatments in cancer for adults through Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center and for children through Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. Dana-Farber is the only hospital nationwide with a top 4 U.S. News & World Report Best Cancer Hospital ranking in both adult and pediatric care. As a global leader in oncology, Dana-Farber is dedicated to a unique and equal balance between cancer research and care, translating the results of discovery into new treatments for patients locally and around the world, offering more than 1,100 clinical trials.

About the Jimmy Fund

The Jimmy Fund, celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, is comprised of community-based fundraising events and other programs that, solely and directly, benefit Dana-Farber Cancer Institute's lifesaving mission to provide compassionate patient care and groundbreaking cancer research for children and adults. The Jimmy Fund is an official charity of the Boston Red Sox, the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, the Pan-Mass Challenge, and the Variety Children's Charity of New England. Since 1948, the generosity of millions of people has helped the Jimmy Fund save countless lives and reduce the burden of cancer for patients and families worldwide. Follow the Jimmy Fund on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @TheJimmyFund.

About UPPAbaby

UPPAbaby® is a global company with small-town roots committed to improving the lives of parents by building the smartest juvenile gear available. Our products are intuitively designed and expertly crafted, with features parents rely on. Drawing on three decades of experience, UPPAbaby was founded in 2006 to create products that make life with kids more manageable, more fashionable, and even more fun.

