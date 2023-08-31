World Trade Center Miami and Informa Markets Unite for Unprecedented Culinary Synergy: Co-Located Events - Americas Food & Beverage Show & Conference and Food Hospitality Latam

MIAMI, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Trade Center Miami and Informa Markets LATAM announce a collaboration through an event co-location and co-promotion agreement, to redefine the culinary landscape for the years 2024 through 2026. This strategic partnership marries two distinct yet complementary visions: the Americas Food & Beverage Show & Conference, presented by the World Trade Center Miami, and Food Hospitality Latam, produced by Informa Markets.

World Trade Center Miami (PRNewsfoto/World Trade Center Miami) (PRNewswire)

"We intend to create an unrivaled platform for culinary excellence," stated Ivan Barrios , President/CEO of WTCM.

As the Americas Food & Beverage Show & Conference embarks on its 27th edition, it remains a beacon of innovation and connection within the food and beverage sector. Hosted by the World Trade Center Miami, this annual event boasts a rich tapestry of flavors, trends, and solutions, with a focus on fresh produce, grocery/retail products, organic and plant-based foods, alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages, and food technology.

"Our collaboration with Informa Markets is a milestone moment for the Americas Food & Beverage Show & Conference," stated Ivan Barrios, President/CEO of the World Trade Center Miami. "By merging our strengths, we intend to amplify our impact, foster global connections, and create an unrivaled platform for culinary excellence."

The two events will be aptly named the Americas Food & Beverage Show & Conference and Food Hospitality Latam, representing a perfect fusion of their respective scopes. While the Americas Food & Beverage Show & Conference focuses on the food and beverage industry, Food Hospitality Latam shines a spotlight on food service and equipment. This pairing offers attendees and exhibitors an unparalleled opportunity to explore and engage with the entire culinary spectrum.

"Informa Markets LATAM is excited to embark on this journey with the World Trade Center Miami," emphasized Marco Basso, President of Informa Markets LATAM. "Our combined expertise and resources will create an immersive experience that bridges the worlds of food, hospitality, and innovation, setting new benchmarks in industry collaboration."

The first edition/collaboration will be on September 16-18, 2024, at the Miami Beach Convention Center. By co-locating the Americas Food & Beverage Show & Conference and Food Hospitality Latam, the collaboration seeks to cultivate cross-pollination of ideas, spark innovation, and accelerate industry growth on a global scale.

For the latest updates and insights on the co-located events - Americas Food & Beverage Show & Conference and Food Hospitality Latam, please visit www.americasfoodandbeverage.com and https://www.informamarkets.com/en/home.html.

About World Trade Center Miami

The World Trade Center Miami, a member of the World Trade Centers Association, is dedicated to promoting and enhancing trade and commerce by creating and expanding international business opportunities. Through its strategic location and expansive global network, the World Trade Center Miami serves as a catalyst for cross-border trade and investment opportunities for businesses.

Website: www.wtcmiami.org

About Informa Markets:

Informa Markets is a leading global events and exhibitions organizer, operating across more than 30 countries and serving diverse industry sectors, including a portfolio with 28 Food & Hospitality shows worldwide, such as Hotelex Shanghai, Food&HotelAsia, HOFEX, Fispal Food Service, and Abastur. Informa Markets brings together buyers and sellers, creating platforms for industries to trade, innovate, and flourish collectively.

Website: https://www.informamarkets.com/en/home.html

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE World Trade Center Miami