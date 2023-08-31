TravisMathew and Chris Pratt Team Up for Maui Relief Efforts in Online Sale

Lifestyle Apparel Brand will contribute 100% of profits from the online sale on September 1 to the Maui Strong Fund

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the devastating wildfires that have left a lasting impact on Maui, Hawaii, lifestyle apparel brand, TravisMathew announced today it is teaming up with Hollywood actor and brand ambassador, Chris Pratt to contribute all profits from its online End of Summer Sale on Friday, September 1st to the Maui Strong Fund through the Hawai'i Community Foundation.

The Maui Strong Fund provides financial resources to support the immediate and long-term recovery needs for the Maui community affected by wildfires. The Hawai'i Community Foundation is a natural partner for TravisMathew, whose roots run deep within the Maui community. The brand boasts two storefronts in Maui and a network of retail partners across the islands.

Maui, which holds a special place in Pratt's heart, was where he called home at the age of 19. Prior to his fame, he worked as a waiter at a local restaurant. It was there that Pratt was discovered and cast in his first movie, which ultimately launched his acting career.

"The strength and resilience of Maui's communities have never been clearer than during these trying times," said Pratt. "The island of Maui is not just some place where I was discovered, where I used to live in a van, but a paradise where I first gave my heart to God. The island has given me so much, and I'm grateful to have a brand partner in TravisMathew, who is willing to join me in this mission of helping supply the resources necessary to restrengthen the community in this trying time."

On September 1, customers can shop TravisMathew's online End of Summer Sale, where 100% of the profits will be donated to assist those impacted by the wildfires. The brand has committed a minimum donation of $250,000, reflecting its dedication to community support without limitation.

"The entire TravisMathew family have been thinking about the Maui community, their families and friends and how we can help during such a devastating time. We feel very grateful and fortunate to be able to collaborate with Chris to provide support to those impacted by the wildfires," said Ryan Ellis, Chief Executive Officer of TravisMathew. "As a brand firmly entrenched on the islands, we hold a responsibility to support our communities during moments of adversity and we are committed to helping Maui rebuild."

For more information about TravisMathew's online End of Summer Sale and its efforts to support Maui communities affected by the wildfires, please visit travismathew.com.

About TravisMathew

TravisMathew is a leading innovator in lifestyle & performance apparel. Using best-in-class fabrications and designs, we are pushing forward a growing market trend toward casualization. For us, comfort comes first. Every TravisMathew product is created with attention to detail, designed to deliver the perfect fit and a soft, lightweight feel. By offering hundreds of varied, unique designs across monthly new product releases, we are establishing a new standard for the young professional. We want to elevate your look with details, subtleties, and craftsmanship that will get you noticed...but without flash or pretension. As an aspirational brand, TravisMathew prides itself on being approachable. Anyone and everyone can look great—and feel great—in TravisMathew. For more information, please visit www.travismathew.com.

