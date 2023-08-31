Rollins to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) ("Rollins" or the "Company"), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, today announced that Rollins Leadership plans to present and attend meetings at the following investor conferences:

Stifel London Industrials Summit at the Stifel London Office, September 7 th , 2023, presenting 4:30 a.m. – 5:10 a.m. E.T.

Morgan Stanley 11 th Annual Laguna Conference at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club in Dana Point, CA , September 12 th , 2023, attending meetings.

RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference at the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas, September 13 th , 2023, presenting 11:35 a.m. – 12:05 p.m. E.T.

JP Morgan 14th Annual U.S. All Stars Conference at the JP Morgan London Office, September 19 th, 2023, presenting 10:00 a.m. – 10:25 a.m. E.T.

These events will be webcast live and can be accessed at https://www.rollins.com/news-events/ir-calendar. Following the presentation, a replay will be available for 180 days at the link listed above, under the "News and Events" menu. Please note that the schedule above is subject to change.

