Discounts of up to 50% and various events from August 30 to September 27

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GobizKOREA, an online B2B marketplace run by public institution Korea SMEs and Startups Agency holds 2023 GobizWEEK from August 30 to September 27.

GobizKOREA to hold promotion event 2023 GobizWEEK for global buyers (PRNewswire)

GobizWEEK is a highly beneficial promotion event that offers overseas buyers discounts on high-quality products from small and medium-sized Korean businesses.

The campaign will run from August to September for a wide range of products in all categories within GobizKOREA. Also, various discounts and SNS events are prepared to showcase an array of products to overseas buyers and facilitate export deals.

Overseas buyers can get discounts of up to 50% by posting product inquiries during the promotion period. Those who post multiple quality inquiries will have a chance to win a gift such as Amazon gift cards.

Officials from GobizKOREA said, "We anticipate that this promotion event, where we can showcase quality Korean products on a global stage, will contribute to fostering the growth engine for Korean companies".

More information about GobizWEEK promotion can be found at the link below.

‍The Ministry of SMEs and Startups, and the Korea SMEs and Startup Agency announced that Buy K-Festa 2023 will also take place during the GobizWEEK period, from August 30 to September 27. Buy K-Festa, which is held to increase sales of quality products from small and medium-sized businesses, will provide Korean export companies with easier access to customers in overseas markets, alongside GobizWEEK.

GobizKOREA, an online B2B marketplace run by public institution Korea SMEs and Startups Agency, provides highly reliable trading support services at no cost to enable easy and quick access to Korean products of exceptional quality. GobizKOREA especially runs Gobiz-Town for innovative online trading support and provides practical services for both exporters and importers. For instance, when a buyer provides ‍a description of a product in search, a trade expert locates the product and matches it with a suitable business.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GobizKOREA