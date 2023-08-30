Dormie Network Champions Rare Pediatric GI Patient Community with Donation to Avery's Hope

Third Annual Play It Forward Giveaway Amplifies Support for Grassroots Efforts, in Partnership with GolfStatus

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dormie Network, a collection of luxury, private destination golf clubs, is thrilled to announce Avery's Hope and its TopGolf Fundraiser for Avery's Hope held June 25, as the winner of the third annual Play It Forward giveaway.

This year's award underscores the creative, inclusive approach of Avery's Hope in supporting families.

The giveaway, presented in partnership with leading golf event management and fundraising platform GolfStatus, celebrates those who use golf for good. Entrants were asked to nominate a golf tournament fundraiser for a $10K donation, and were entered to win their own one-year private golf membership and $10K to spend onsite.

This year's award underscores the creative and inclusive approach of Avery's Hope in supporting families with rare pediatric GI illnesses. Avery's Hope, a small, grassroots organization, has formed partnerships with major national institutions specializing in rare pediatric GI care, including five major children's hospitals, the National Organization for Rare Disorders, and Patients Rising Now Helpline. They focus on alleviating the financial burdens faced by families, often delaying treatment and diminishing quality of life.

"This year we hosted at TopGolf to be more inclusive for patient families, children, and those who do not golf," said Caryl Harris, co-founder and executive director. "By doing so, this event attracted a number of families who wouldn't be able to afford or otherwise support a traditional golf outing."

The $10K award will immediately be put towards supporting families. "Patient assistance organizations don't always receive the same amount of financial support as those who raise money for research. Avery's Hope has chosen to help with the immediate needs of families," said Harris.

Almost 600 organizations and events were nominated this year, and two finalists also received a donated Dormie Network membership to be used for fundraising opportunities: Coventry Reserve 14th Annual Golf Tournament and Hope Strengthens Foundation Annual Charity Golf Outing.

Since its inaugural campaign in 2021, Dormie Network's Play It Forward Giveaway has been a hallmark of their commitment to celebrate those who use golf for good. From supporting the Cameron Steinberg Foundation's fight against congenital heart defects to empowering the next generation through organizations like Make-A-Wish Foundation and Sisters Across America, the giveaway has left an indelible mark.

About Avery's Hope

Avery's Hope raises funds, awareness, and advocates for children living with rare gastrointestinal diseases and their families, focusing on immediate needs over research. Through partnerships with top medical institutions and other support organizations, they strive to reduce financial burdens and enhance the lives of affected families. Learn more at averys-hope.org.

About GolfStatus

GolfStatus helps nonprofits leverage the giving power of golf to raise more dollars, engage supporters, and do more good. Its robust golf event management platform streamlines golf tournaments from start to finish to save time and enhance the overall event experience for golfers, sponsors, and golf facilities. GolfStatus combines powerful technology with practical golf fundraising resources and industry-leading support to make charity golf tournaments easy, approachable, and efficient for organizations of all types and sizes. Visit golfstatus.com.

About Dormie Network

Dormie Network is a national network of private destination golf clubs that includes ArborLinks in Nebraska City, Nebraska; Ballyhack Golf Club in Roanoke, Virginia; Briggs Ranch Golf Club in San Antonio, Texas; Dormie Club in West End, North Carolina; Hidden Creek Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey; Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Indiana; and GrayBull Club in Maxwell, Nebraska, with a planned opening of 2024. The Dormie Network Foundation supports nonprofits through in-kind donations and direct cash grants, and seeks to build long-term relationships with its nonprofit partners to help them raise the bar on fundraising opportunities. Learn more at dormienetwork.com.

