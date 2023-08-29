Globant Wins Google Cloud Industry Solution Services Partner of the Year Award for Media & Entertainment

The award recognizes Globant for its achievements in accelerating the adoption and consumption of Google Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant , a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today announced that it has received the 2023 Google Cloud Industry Solution Services Partner of the Year Award for Media and Entertainment. Google Cloud announced Globant's win at its annual Google Cloud Next conference in San Francisco.

(PRNewswire)

Globant works with multiple studios, media, and production companies (including both broadcast and streaming networks and post-production houses), as well as sports leagues and teams, gaming studios, and music companies in the media and entertainment sector.

"Google Cloud's partner awards recognize the significant impact and customer success that our partners have driven over the past year," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're delighted to recognize Globant as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, and look forward to a continued strong partnership in support of our mutual customers."

"Globant is honored to be recognized for our achievements in accelerating the adoption and implementation of Google Cloud products. We have worked closely with Google Cloud for more than 15 years to build joint industry solutions and elevate the platform with our C-level clients across industries. Over the last year, we have particularly focused on helping them maximize the benefits of Google Cloud for their digital transformation initiatives," said Nicolás Kaplun, Chief Business Officer for North America at Globant.

Globant has been a strong collaborator with Google Cloud for more than 15 years, with Google Cloud-certified engineers around the world. In 2022, Globant and Google Cloud transformed their existing relationship into a partnership, which included the creation of co-designed customized Google Cloud training programs for Globant engineers, a Google University @Globant, a formal Google Cloud reseller program, and more. In March 2023, Globant expanded its collaboration with Google Cloud by launching its Google Cloud Studio, a new business unit with a dedicated team of experts containing deep and wide reach in Google Cloud products.

With over two decades of experience leveraging cutting-edge technologies, Globant helps businesses stay ahead and succeed in the cloud-first era. Through its dedicated Google Cloud Studio, Globant has expanded its partnership commitment to Google Cloud, further accelerating the adoption and consumption of Google Cloud products across all key industry verticals. Globant is also actively engaged with Google Cloud in developing joint generative AI-powered solutions that help clients maximize their use of cutting-edge technology and achieve their digital transformation goals in the most cost-effective ways.

To learn more about Globant's Google Cloud Studio, please visit www.globant.com/studio/google-cloud .



About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet at scale.

We have more than 27,000 employees and we are present in 25 countries and 5 continents working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services (2020) by IDC MarketScape report.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford .

We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Contact: pr@globant.com

Sign up to get first dibs on press news and updates.

For more information, visit www.globant.com .

Globant new logo (PRNewsfoto/Globant) (PRNewswire)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2196775/newsroom.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959011/4244403/Globant_logo_actualizado.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Globant