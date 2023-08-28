Charter to Participate in Bank of America Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) (along with its subsidiaries, "Charter") today announced that Jessica Fischer, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Bank of America 2023 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference in New York, New York on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. Ms. Fischer's remarks are scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the Company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise® provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

