Celebrate Halloween Every Day in October with Ferrero's 31 Days of Halloween Countdown Calendar

The calendar features delicious Ferrero treats and supports Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Back by popular demand, Ferrero USA is helping families get into the Halloween spirit with the fourth annual 31 Days of Halloween Countdown Calendar. Filled with what people love most about Halloween, iconic Ferrero treats, the calendar helps raise funds for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and encourages daily celebrations with friends and family throughout the month of October.

Now through September 22, or while supplies last, consumers who visit FerreroHalloween.com and make a $31 donation to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals will receive Ferrero's limited-edition Halloween countdown calendar. Each day families can open one of the 31 doors and be surprised with a treat from any of Ferrero's premium confection and cookie brands, including Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Baby Ruth®, 100Grand®, Kinder Bueno®, Kinder Joy®, Kinder Chocolate®, Tic Tac®, Nutella&GO!®, Fannie May®, Keebler Fudge Stripe Minis® or Mother's® Cookies.

"Chocolate and candy are at the heart of every Halloween celebration and act as a catalyst in creating unforgettable memories during this spooky and spirited time of year," said Jim Klein, Chief Customer Officer, Ferrero USA. "With Ferrero's 31 Days of Halloween Countdown Calendar, we hope to help families create special moments not only on October 31st, but every day of the month, as we join together to support Children's Miracle Network Hospitals."

"We are very grateful for partners like Ferrero who continue their dedication to our vision: Change Kids' Health to Change the Future," said Teri Nestel, President & CEO of CMN Hospitals. "The Ferrero team truly understands the power of engaging local communities to help ensure our children's hospitals are equipped to provide the best possible care for kids – and have a little fun while doing it. We're excited to give more smiles this Halloween season and beyond."

In addition to a monetary donation to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Ferrero will also be providing its high-quality and delicious confections and cookies to select local children's hospitals located near the company's offices and plants throughout North America to ensure that young patients and caregivers can enjoy the spirit of Halloween with their favorite goodies that are sure to bring back special memories and inspire new ones.

Terms and Conditions

*Calendars available while supplies last. U.S., 18+ only. Limit one calendar per household or address. Offer expires September 22 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Not to be combined with any other offer/promotion in conjunction with donation to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Please allow approximately two-weeks from date of donation to receive calendar. Donation may not be fully tax-deductible. Void where prohibited.

About Ferrero

Ferrero began its journey in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 38,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,100 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals was founded more than 40 years ago with the vision to Change Kids' Health, Change the Future. We've raised over $8.5 billion for 170 children's hospitals by empowering and engaging with local communities and businesses – and we're not done yet. All donations benefit local member hospitals to fund what's needed most, like critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays, and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local member children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.

