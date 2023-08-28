Aureus Tech Systems, a Denver-Based Developer of Cloud and AI Solutions, Celebrates Achievements of Three High School Students During Summer STEM Internship Program

DENVER, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aureus Tech Systems, a leading provider of tailor-made and cost-effective Cloud, Artificial Intelligence, and Edge solutions, is pleased to celebrate the success of this year's Summer STEM High School Internship Program, which welcomed Aryan Pakhira, Anay Ashish, and Anya Ashish to Aureus's Denver office.

Shannon Reed, VP of the Anvesa plaftorm with Aureus' interns. (PRNewswire)

Aureus Tech Systems, Celebrates Achievements of Three High School Students During Summer STEM Internship Program.

With the goal of uplifting the next generation of STEM leaders, the Aureus team supported the three high schoolers as they experimented with generative AI, learned about business law, and received on-the-ground training across Aureus's extensive client services.

Shannon Reed, VP of Product Development, commented on the program:

"Aryan, Anay and Anya are prime examples of why the STEM High School Intern Program is so important. All three of them worked hard on their summer break, and it was refreshing to see young minds so interested in the future. Anya is a smart young lady, her eagerness to learn and write contracts with all of the right "legal ease" was astonishing. Her drive, dedication and "want to learn" mindset will serve her well in accomplishing her dreams. Being a part of Aryan and Anay's journey was also inspiring. To listen to them talk to each other about writing code and learning different levels of coding was remarkable. They worked with lead developers within the company, completing all of the tasks given to them. These young people are our future, and I am proud to have been a part of their journey to success."

"This summer's internship here at Aureus was about learning, growth and relationship building," said Aryan Pakhira. "There is a lot of buzz around artificial intelligence and Chat GPT, so to get an opportunity to work on a real-world problem using Microsoft Open AI was so special. And, more importantly, my mentors and colleagues inspired me to push my boundaries to learn new concepts throughout the program."

Aryan Pakhira from Cherry Creek High School and Anay Ashish from Cherokee Trail High School spent the summer with the Aureus product team for the technical internship, which aims to train students on providing a seamless technical assistance to end users who need assistance with Anvesa's eDiscovery solution. To achieve this, the two received training on Azure, Open AI, Python and more.

"This internship was an amazing learning opportunity for me," said Anay Ashish. "I loved learning how to utilize multiple platforms in high-level architecture projects with real benefits to the company. Overall, being here at Aureus Tech Systems was extremely beneficial to my professional and personal growth."

After learning how to access, read, and index files, Pakhira and Ashish built a backend service to create an AI chatbot to help Aureus teammates receive rapid answers to questions about products.

Anya Ashish from Cherokee Trail High School spent her summer learning about arbitration, choice of law principles, legal eDiscovery, depositions, and contract drafting from Aureus's legal experts. Using this new knowledge, Ashish reviewed and edited four contracts and learned how to use Anvesa, a legal eDiscovery software owned by Aureus Tech Systems' subsidiary.

"I am very grateful I had the opportunity to learn from this internship," said Anya Ashish. "As someone interested in law, the opportunity to actually work within business law and create contracts was amazing. It changed my perspective on transactional law and showed me a side of the profession I did not know much about."

Since its formation in 2008, Aureus has prioritized corporate social responsibility through inclusive internship opportunities, the Aureus Equity Scholarship, and more. To learn more about these efforts and Aureus's client services, visit www.aureustechsystems.com .

(PRNewsfoto/Aureus Tech Systems LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aureus Tech Systems LLC