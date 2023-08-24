The Donation to HBCUs and Their Students at the 2023 Pepsi® National Battle of The Bands in Houston, Texas, Comes Ahead of the Larger PepsiCo HBCU Tour Amplifying and Engaging the Next Generation of Diverse Leaders

PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo is proudly making its return to the 2023 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands to celebrate, elevate, and engage students and the nation's top Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) marching bands, recognizing how deeply rooted these institutions are in HBCU culture and their fundamental role in shaping the HBCU experience.

PepsiCo Celebrates Next Generation of HBCU Musicians and Student Changemakers with $160,000 Donation from Doritos® SOLID BLACK (PRNewswire)

In celebration of the musical excellence and unapologetic joy that HBCU marching bands represent, Doritos® SOLID BLACK will be announcing a $160,000 donation as part of its wider commitment to supporting HBCUs. A portion of the funds will be going to support students individually as Doritos SOLID BLACK continues to spotlight Black Changemakers who are creating meaningful impact. From section leaders to dance captains, students are nominated by their respective band directors for their leadership qualities and contribution to their teams and the honorary changemakers will be announced and recognized on the field during the 2023 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands show in Houston, Texas.

"As a fellow HBCU alum and previous Doritos SOLID BLACK Changemaker, I'm thrilled to welcome these new honorary changemakers. The hustle, drive, and leadership that shape a changemaker can start at any age, and I hope each of these students feels inspired and encouraged to continue to be their best, boldest self," said celebrated Houston-staple, community activist and 2022 SOLID BLACK alum, DJ Mr. Rogers. The producer and DJ will join students at the 50-yard-line to highlight their achievements and give them a moment in the spotlight.

To inspire students ahead of the main event, the Doritos SOLID BLACK Changemaker Lounge will be on-site, highlighting the 2023 Changemakers and supporting the next generation of leaders through recruitment and mentoring opportunities.

"The Pepsi National Battle of the Bands is a hallmark of HBCU culture, one that celebrates the signature energy and unique footprint that highlight the HBCU experience. This year, our goal is to reward band leaders that go above and beyond for their teams, communities, and peers but also reinforce that it's never too early or too late to become a changemaker and make an impact," said Kent Montgomery, SVP of Industry Relations and Multicultural Development, PepsiCo North America.

"The National Battle of the Bands has always been a vibrant platform that showcases the immense talent, determination, and creativity of our nation's HBCU musicians. Through the generous donation from Doritos SOLID BLACK and the inspiring commitment from PepsiCo, we are taking a bold step forward in nurturing the next generation of diverse leaders," said Derek Webber, CEO of Webber Marketing and Executive Producer of National Battle of the Bands. "This partnership is a testament to the belief in the extraordinary potential within our HBCU communities and amplifies the voices of students marching to the beat and setting the rhythm for change and innovation. I am incredibly proud and excited for what this means for our students, our schools, and the bright future of HBCU culture."

Exclusive Preview of Limited-Edition Merchandise

In addition, Doritos SOLID BLACK will offer HBCU students and attendees a sneak peek at its exclusive limited-edition merchandise collection that will drop on Wednesday, August 30. Designed by Bricks & Woods, an LA-based label known for creating impact in their own community, the collection consists of t-shirts, long-sleeved shirts, totes, trucker hats and shorts. Ahead of the drop date, eight kits including the entire collection will be given to the Doritos SOLID BLACK band changemakers. The collection will be on display in the Doritos SOLID BLACK Changemaker Lounge at National Battle of the Bands. Fans who are interested in purchasing from the collection can download the NTWRK app or visit their website and enter a drawing opening on Thursday, August 24 for a chance to purchase a set. All proceeds will be donated to Rescue a Generation, a non-profit organization selected by the designer for its work to transform the most underserved communities by providing coaching and empowerment to the next generation.

Doritos SOLID BLACK has recognized and amplified more than 25 Black Changemakers in partnership with the PepsiCo Foundation. In February of this year, Doritos SOLID BLACK and the PepsiCo Foundation announced the 2023 class of Black Changemakers made of 16 nonprofit leaders who are each receiving a $50,000 grant funded by the PepsiCo Foundation, specialized training for nonprofit professionals and one-on-one fundraising coaching as part of the Black Changemakers program. Earlier this summer, Doritos also introduced a new commercial dedicated to amplifying and showcasing the impact of the 2023 Black Changemakers and a limited-edition flavor, Doritos Spicy Pineapple Jalapeno , which was created in partnership with award-winning Chef Chris Williams and has specially designed packaging from Mz. Icar to celebrate its ongoing commitment to celebrate Changemakers.

To learn more about Doritos SOLID BLACK, the 2023 Class of Changemakers and to stay updated on how to become part of the next class, fans can visit Doritos.com/SOLIDBLACK and follow @doritos on social media.

As part of PepsiCo's larger commitment to HBCUs, next month it will kick-off its multi-stop HBCU Tour to support and connect with students through on-the-ground activations, recruitment opportunities, and a community program. Powered by Pepsi Zero Sugar and Doritos, the tour will show up across SWAC Classics as well as other HBCU campuses and communities during the football season to create moments of unapologetic celebration and impact for students and alumni during the most exciting time of the year.

About Doritos

Doritos believes there's boldness in everyone. We champion those who are true to themselves, who live life fully engaged and take bold action by stepping outside of their comfort zone and pushing the limits. Doritos is one of many Frito-Lay North America brands – the $23 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP ), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Follow Doritos on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , Facebook and TikTok . Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/ , and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay .

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complimentary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for the planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com , and follow on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About National Battle of the Bands

The National Battle of the Bands' (NBOTB) mission is to enhance the exposure of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), their marching bands, and their roles in educating aspiring musicians and developing future leaders. The musical showcase, hosted in collaboration between Webber Marketing and the Harris County - Houston Sports Authority, occurs annually in Houston, TX, at NRG stadium. Event organizers have generated nearly $1 million in scholarships for the participating colleges and universities. For more information, visit www.nationalbattleofthebands.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PepsiCo Beverages North America