Element Biosciences Adds Genomics Executive to Leadership Team to Accelerate Corporate Development

Yaron Hakak brings over 20 years of experience in new products, technologies, and commercial partnerships

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Biosciences, Inc., developer of the Element AVITI™ System, an innovative DNA sequencing platform that is disrupting the genomics industry, today announced the appointment of veteran life science executive Yaron Hakak as Senior Vice President of Corporate and Business Development.

As Element grows its commercial organization, Yaron will lead business and corporate development to accelerate the company's global growth through high impact business and strategic partnerships, joint ventures, and acquisitions.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Yaron to Element as we continue to expand around the world with tools to advance scientific discoveries," said Molly He, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of Element Biosciences. "With his experience and stature in the industry, Yaron will play a pivotal role as we develop more strategic partnerships and drive adoption of both the AVITI System and Element's future products."

Yaron was most recently CEO of Jumpcode Genomics, where he scaled the organization from inception to a commercial organization with multiple product offerings. Prior to Jumpcode, Yaron was a Director of Corporate and Business Development at Illumina, where he led a team that supported the company's life science, applied markets, and international businesses. Before that, he served as Director of Business Development at Affymetrix, where he supported corporate activities related to its genomics and proteomic product portfolios.

Yaron earned a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology from the University of California, Berkeley, and a B.S. in Biophysics from the University of California, San Diego.

"I am honored to join the Element team to help further the development and worldwide adoption of the AVITI sequencing platform," said Yaron Hakak. "It's an exciting time in next-generation sequencing as technological advancements enable existing and new applications. Element's unique capabilities allow for the continued introduction of innovative solutions to address customer needs. I look forward to forging new partnerships to accelerate the company's growth."

About Element Biosciences, Inc.

Element Biosciences is a multi-disciplinary life science company focused on developing disruptive DNA sequencing technology for research markets. Through innovating every fundamental element of a sequencing system, Element empowers customers with affordable, high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries and broaden the use of genomic research. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com.

