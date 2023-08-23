Zone & Co Announces Acquisition of Infinet Cloud

With the acquisition, Zone strategically expands its rapidly growing portfolio of apps — Zone Apps — with international payroll and related business productivity solutions, further advancing its vision to deliver end-to-end software that simplifies and automates critical financial data and workflows across business entities.

BOSTON and AMSTERDAM and SYDNEY, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zone & Co, an Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network partner that specializes in cloud-native, financial services software, has acquired Infinet Cloud, another NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network partner that specializes in the development of international payroll and employee services software.

www.zoneandco.com (PRNewswire)

The move expands Zone's geographic footprint across the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, and bolsters its existing portfolio of Zone Apps to now include payroll and HR capabilities alongside its finance solutions. This will further advance its ability to help the office of the CFO and adjacent teams work smarter, faster, and more securely while maximizing platform value.

"HR and finance are closely connected by nature. The addition of Infinet Cloud's highly sought-after payroll solutions to our portfolio, therefore, makes a lot of sense for us and our customers," said Thomas Kim, CEO at Zone & Co. "By combining these fin-ops and adjacent automation needs, Zone helps customers get the most out of their NetSuite environments and support growth."

Anton Selfe, General Manager at Infinet Cloud, adds: "Joining Zone & Co — a company with the same beginnings, values, and ethos — is the perfect opportunity for us to accelerate our ambitious plans. In recent years we have seen rapid growth in our markets (Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom), with more and more customers wanting to bring accounting and payroll functions together. This, combined with the upcoming rollout of Canadian Payroll, presents an awesome opportunity that we can now realize to its full potential under the Zone Apps umbrella."

Infinet Cloud's global team, it's three founding partners, and existing clients, will migrate to Zone & Co as part of the acquisition. The integration of both companies will take a phased approach and is expected to be completed before the end of 2023.

About Zone & Co

Zone & Co is a leading provider of cloud-native software solutions and an Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer partner. Developed by and for finance and accounting professionals, its portfolio of apps — Zone Apps — simplifies and automates critical financial data and workflows across business entities. Delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS), it includes solutions for complex billing & revenue recognition, advanced reporting, AP automation, payments, reconciliations, and approvals that help over 1,500+ customers worldwide work smarter, faster, and more securely while maximizing platform value. For more information, please visit: www.zoneandco.com or follow us on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/zoneandco.

About Infinet Cloud

Infinet Cloud is a global provider of international payroll and employee-centric solutions. Australia-based and an Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network partner, its cloud-native apps help customers across 10 countries streamline payroll & leave management and automate journal creation.

